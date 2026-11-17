Balasore police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against narcotics, seizing over 10 kg of brown sugar worth more than Rs 10 crore and arresting two individuals in a major drug bust in Odisha.

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Key Points Odisha police seized over 10 kg of brown sugar, valued at more than Rs 10 crore, in Balasore town on Monday night.

Two individuals, SK Asgar and Hamida Bibi, were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

Authorities also confiscated Rs 4,62,790 in cash, vehicles, mobile phones, and electronic weighing machines during the raid.

The seizure was made from a house in Gopalgaon following credible information, an officer said on Tuesday.

Police have seized more than 10 kg of brown sugar worth over Rs 10 crore in Odisha's Balasore town and arrested two persons, including a 37-year-old woman, an officer said on Tuesday.

Major Drug Haul In Balasore

The seizure was made from a house in Gopalgaon, under the jurisdiction of Balasore town police, said Additional SP of Balasore, Paresh Kumar Rout.

"Based on credible information from a reliable source, Balasore town police conducted a raid at a house in Gopalgaon on Monday night, where raw brown sugar and brown sugar in powder form, totalling around 10.23 kg, were found concealed in a bag," the ASP told reporters.

The market valuation of the seized contraband is estimated at around Rs 10.23 crore, police said, adding that, apart from this, cash amounting to Rs 4,62,790, an ATM card, a PAN card and a driving licence were also seized from them.

One motorcycle, one scooter, 6 mobile phones and 2 electronic weighing machines along with some chemicals were also seized from their possession.

The two accused persons were identified as SK Asgar and Hamida Bibi, both belonging to Aradabazar area under the jurisdiction of Sahadevkhunta police station, but they were staying in a rented house in Gopalgaon, Balasore town, police said.