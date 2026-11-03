Two Burnt Alive In Gujarat Over Vehicle Repossession Row

A financial dispute in Gujarat's Amreli district tragically led to the death of two individuals, including a teenager, who were burnt alive in a multi-utility vehicle allegedly set on fire by two brothers over vehicle repossession.

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Key Points Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were burnt alive in a multi-utility vehicle in Gujarat's Amreli district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred after two brothers allegedly set the vehicle ablaze over a financial dispute concerning vehicle repossession.

The deceased were identified as Ravi Baghel (16) and Nitin Pachaya (21), son and nephew of the complainant.

The accused, Vinod Dodiyar and his brother Raju, harboured a grudge after the complainant repossessed the MUV 10 days ago due to unpaid instalments.

Police are currently investigating the case, which stemmed from an outstanding balance of Rs 60,000.

Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were burnt alive after a multi-utility vehicle they were sleeping in was allegedly set on fire by two brothers following a financial dispute in Gujarat's Amreli district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around midnight on the outskirts of Gundaran village in Liliya taluka, when the accused - Vinod Dodiyar and his brother Raju - allegedly doused the vehicle with fuel and set it ablaze over a dispute regarding vehicle repossession, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vismay Manseta said.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Baghel (16) and Nitin Pachaya (21), who are the son and the nephew of the complainant Kamlesh Baghel, police said.

'The complainant had taken possession of the MUV from the accused 10 days ago. Harbouring a grudge about this, Vinod Dodiyar conspired with his brother to set the vehicle on fire. The complainant's son and nephew, who were sleeping inside the vehicle at the time, were charred to death,' Manseta said.

He said that Vinod had originally acquired the MUV from the complainant on an instalment plan. However, as he failed to pay the instalments, the original seller instructed the complainant to take possession of the vehicle.

'An outstanding balance of Rs 60,000 had remained unpaid. Angry that Baghel had taken possession of the vehicle, the accused conspired to set it on fire, an act that resulted in the deaths of two people,' the official said, adding that further probe is underway.