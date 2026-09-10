Brother Vijay, what you said is true: Stalin reacts to CM's 'jaw gesture'

M K Stalin has broken his silence on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's MISA remarks, providing a detailed account of his severe physical abuse and prison ordeal during the Emergency period.

IMAGE: DMK president M K Stalin addressed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's MISA remarks, detailing his prison experience during the Emergency. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Stalin dismissed corruption allegations raised by Vijay, calling them 'politically motivated lies' against M Karunanidhi.

He confirmed his arrest under MISA on January 31, 1976, after his father, Karunanidhi, protested the Emergency law.

Stalin recounted the harsh conditions and physical abuse he endured in prison, which led to the death of his colleague Chitti Babu.

The DMK government was dismissed by the Union Government on January 31, 1976, following Karunanidhi's opposition to MISA.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Thursday broke his silence over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's "jaw gesture" in the assembly regarding MISA remarks, recalling the severe physical abuse he endured in prison during Emergency.

Flaying Vijay for raising decades-old corruption allegations citing the Sarkaria Commission report, Stalin dismissed them as "politically motivated lies" spread by those who held long-standing grudges against former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Clarifying his history during the MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) period, the former Chief Minister in a video posted on "X", acknowledged that Vijay was correct regarding the MISA history, recounting the suppression during the Emergency, including his own arrest on January 31, 1976, after Karunanidhi protested against the MISA law.

Stalin detailed the harsh conditions he faced in prison, including abuse, which led to the death of his colleague Chitti Babu and injuries to himself.

Stalin's Emergency Ordeal And MISA Arrest

"I realise that some controversies that occurred in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly session have caused anger and dissatisfaction among the Tamil people and our brethren. Since my prison history is a key part of this controversy, I wish to clarify it. Brother Vijay, what you said is true; it is not a lie. During the Emergency, our leader Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) held a massive meeting at Marina Beach to oppose it and harshly criticised the MISA," Stalin said in the video.

Karunanidhi's Role And DMK Government Dismissal

Following this, the then-Union Government dismissed the DMK government on January 31, 1976. The very next second, the police came to his Gopalapuram residence to arrest him under the MISA act.

"I was not home that day, as I had gone for a campaign. Our leader told them, 'my son has gone for a campaign. He will return tomorrow. Once he comes, I will call you myself; come and arrest him.' The next day, when I returned, he himself asked the police to come and arrest me," Stalin said.