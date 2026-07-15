Brother of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri arrested

Shaligram Garg, the brother of prominent Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri, has been arrested along with another individual in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, following allegations of assault and firing during a land dispute.

IMAGE: Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri. Photograph: @bageshwardham/X

Key Points Shaligram Garg, brother of Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri, and Ankit Mishra were arrested for allegedly assaulting and firing at Moti Kushwaha.

The incident occurred in Kodha village over a land dispute, with Kushwaha claiming a bullet grazed his body.

Kushwaha alleged the attack was triggered by his intent to testify against Garg in an alleged land encroachment case.

Garg and three associates were booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder and assault.

Dhirendra Shastri distanced himself from his brother's actions, stating that if guilty, he should face legal consequences.

Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri's brother, Shaligram Garg, and another individual were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and firing at a man over a land dispute in Chhatarpur district, police said.

Details of the Incident and Arrests

Garg and his three associates, including an an unidentified person, were booked on Tuesday under sections pertaining to attempt to murder and assault of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint of the victim, Moti Kushwaha (30).

Chhatarpur Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle told PTI that Garg and Ankit Mishra have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Kodha village under the Rajnagar police station area.

Victim's Account and Priest's Statement

Police said Kushwaha was at his home when Garg and three others allegedly challenged him, attacked him with sticks and fired shots. Kushwaha, who was referred to the district hospital after first aid, told the police that a bullet grazed his body.

The victim claimed that he was about to testify against Garg on behalf of one Jugal Kishore Pandey in a case related to alleged land encroachment, which triggered the attack, according to police.

Meanwhile, Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Baba Bageshwar Dham, said he had no connection with his younger brother, Shaligram Garg.

"If he is guilty, he should be punished according to the law," the godman added.