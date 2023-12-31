News
Rediff.com  » News » Brother arrested, BJP MP says Karnataka CM 'out to finish his family'

Brother arrested, BJP MP says Karnataka CM 'out to finish his family'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 31, 2023 16:57 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha on Sunday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is out to finish his family only to 'politically rehabilitate' his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: ANI Photo

He claimed that the chief minister is targeting him to pave way for his son to win the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Pratap Simha was reacting to his brother Vikram Simha's arrest in connection with the felling of a large number of trees in a farm in Hassan to grow ginger.

 

Vikram was arrested on Saturday evening and was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up today.

"My brother's name was not there in the FIR earlier. He wasn't even absconding. Yet, he was arrested," the Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP told reporters.

Simha further claimed that the CM will not stop with the arrest.

"For your (Siddaramaiah) son's political future, you will make all the efforts to trample Pratap Simha. You will defame me and drag my family into this. You are trying to frame my brother," the MP alleged.

Simha said the chief minister is trying to rehabilitate his son Yathindra who vacated his Varuna seat for his father during the assembly elections in May 2023.

"For his son's future, Siddaramaiah is out to finish my family. Please arrest my elderly mother and sister also but I want to tell you that the people of Mysuru-Kodagu are with me," the MP said.

Rejecting Simha's allegation, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said action would follow when trees worth crores of rupees are felled illegally.

The state Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara too discarded Simha's charges saying those who violated the law have to face the consequences.

