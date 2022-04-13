News
Brooklyn shooting: NY Police identifies 'person of interest'

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 13, 2022 09:41 IST
New York City police named a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday morning aboard a subway train in Brooklyn.

Photograph: @NYPDnews/Twitter

'This is Frank James. He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS,' the police department said in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, the police department has a description of the suspect and a person of interest is being sought by police, according to New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

 

'The suspect is a dark-skinned male and was wearing a neon-orange vest and a grey-colored sweatshirt,' Sewell said during a press conference on Tuesday.

'We have a person of interest in this investigation. The suspect had opened smoke grenades on the train and fired his gun 33 times, striking at least 10 people Tuesday morning,' according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

Later at the scene, investigators found a Glock handgun, three extended magazines, two detonated smoke grenades, two non-detonated smoke grenades and a hatchet, Essig added.

None of the injuries to the victims appears to be life-threatening, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

'We know this incident is of grave concern to New Yorkers,' Sewell said.

'We cannot lose sight of victims in this city. We will use every resource we can to bring those to justice who continue to prey on the citizens of New York.'

According to Sewell, 10 people were shot and 13 others injured after a man wearing a gas mask opened fire and threw a smoke canister aboard the moving train during the morning rush hour.

'He then shot multiple passengers as the train pulled into 36th Street station in Sunset Park. 10 people were injured by the gunfire and an additional 13 were either injured as they rushed to get out of the train station or they suffered smoke inhalation,' she said.

Meanwhile, New York City agencies are offering a joint $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in Tuesday's shooting, as per a statement from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

The MTA and Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 both offered $12,500 each in reward money and the New York City Police Foundation offered $25,000 in reward money to bring the total reward offering to $50,000.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
