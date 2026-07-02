'Bro, I'm an artist': Diljit Dosanjh to stay away from CJP protest

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has firmly distanced himself from the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar regarding the NEET paper leak and exam irregularities, asserting his role as an artist, not a politician.

IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh had joined the farmers' protest at Singhu Border, in December 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Diljit Dosanjh has publicly distanced himself from the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protests concerning exam irregularities and the NEET paper leak.

The Punjabi superstar firmly stated he is an artist and not a politician, reiterating his focus on entertainment.

Dosanjh quoted a phrase from the Guru Granth Sahib, suggesting a philosophical approach to worldly issues.

The CJP's ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP plans to expand its agitation beyond education to include other accountability and electoral issues.

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has distanced himself from the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, saying he is an artiste, not a politician.

The Main Vaapas Aaunga actor on Wednesday evening held a Instagram live session where he answered the many queries of his fans.

Asked whether he would join the CJP's protest over the alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper-leak controversy, Diljit said, "Keep me away from all this... Bro, I'm an artist. I'm no politician, I don't know what you think I am."

Diljit's Stance on Political Involvement

He then quoted a popular phrase from the Guru Granth Sahib -- 'Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhiya jis naam aadhaara', which means everyone in the world is dealing with sadness, only those who rely on God are happy.

"Look, everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right... So, those who are protesting, congratulations to them, and for whom the protest is happening, congratulations to them also, as I don't know anything," he added.

In 2020, Diljit made headlines after he came out in support of farmers' protest against the contentious farm bills, which were later repealed by the central government.

In May this year, the actor had ruled out a foray into politics after a civil society group had publicly appealed him to enter the political arena.

'My job is to entertain people. I'm very happy in my field. Thank you so much,' he had posted on X.

Understanding the CJP Protests

The CJP, which started as a digital satirical outfit, has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20.

They have demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper-leak controversy.

The outfit's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has said the agitation would not remain limited to education-related issues and that other accountability issues, including electoral matters such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, would also be raised.