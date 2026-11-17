A British Sikh man, Vickrum Singh Digwa, has launched an appeal against his murder conviction and 25-year minimum sentence, reigniting debate around kirpan self-defence pleas and sentencing guidelines in the UK.

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Key Points Vickrum Singh Digwa, 23, applied on Tuesday to appeal his murder conviction for the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak in December last year.

The UK Court of Appeal earlier this month increased Digwa's minimum term before parole eligibility from 21 to 25 years due to the crime's seriousness.

Digwa's lawyers are also seeking Supreme Court consideration on a point of law regarding sentencing, arguing the kirpan was not initially carried as a weapon.

The case sparked controversy over the use of a kirpan in self-defence and led to fears of a "backlash" against the British Sikh community.

Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, was sentenced to three years in July for assisting an offender by removing the weapon from the scene.

A British Sikh man serving a minimum of 25 years behind bars after he lost his kirpan self defence plea over a fatal stabbing in south-east England applied on Tuesday to seek the court's permission to appeal against his conviction.

Appeal Against Conviction And Sentence

Vickrum Singh Digwa, 23, was found guilty of killing Henry Nowak after stabbing him five times with the 21-cm blade as the 18-year-old Southampton University student returned home from a night out in Portswood last December.

Earlier this month, the UK Court of Appeal had increased the minimum term before he can be eligible for parole from 21 to 25 years due to the "seriousness" of the crime.

"An application has been lodged seeking to appeal against Vickrum Singh Digwa's conviction. That application concerns the safety of the conviction and is separate from the proceedings concerning sentence," Digwa's lawyers at IKP stated.

"A separate application has been lodged arising from the Court of Appeal's determination of the Attorney General's Reference. The application seeks certification of a point of law of general public importance and permission for that point to be considered by the Supreme Court," the law firm stated.

It claims the second issue arises because the Court of Appeal upholding the sentencing judge's finding that Digwa had not taken the kirpan to the scene intending to commit an offence or intending to have it available for use as a weapon.

Legal Arguments On Sentencing

"The court nevertheless concluded that the circumstances surrounding the weapon justified a very significant uplift and ultimately substituted a 25-year minimum term.

"The application therefore raises an issue of wider importance concerning the extent to which circumstances falling short of the statutory requirements for the 25-year starting point may nevertheless be relied upon when increasing a minimum term from the 15-year starting point," the lawyers stated.

Earlier this month, Baroness Sue Carr, the Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales, said in her ruling that "the fact that the knife's initial carriage had been lawful does not reduce the seriousness of its subsequent unlawful use".

Community Impact And Related Cases

The case triggered an uproar as the accused attempted to use a religious self defence argument, claiming the blade involved was a kirpan  a ceremonial knife Sikhs have a legal dispensation to carry in the UK. British Sikh groups have since expressed fears of a "backlash" and increase in "hate crime" against the community following the case.

In July, Digwa's India-born mother Kiran Kaur was sentenced to three years' imprisonment after she was convicted of assisting an offender at Southampton Crown Court. The 53-year-old was found guilty of taking possession of the weapon used by Vickrum Digwa to kill Henry Nowak in Southampton and assisting in its removal from the scene to hinder the investigation.

"It is a fundamental principle of Sikhism that any kirpan is worn as a symbol of religious faith and is never to be carried for an offensive purpose," said Justice William Mousley while sentencing Kaur.

"It is obvious that for use to be reasonable, any perceived threat justifying its use would only be in circumstances of great seriousness and urgency," he said at the time.

Misrepresentation Of Kirpan And Police Conduct

As the details of Digwa's crime were laid out in court earlier this year, British Sikh leaders and parliamentarians condemned the misrepresentation of the kirpan and highlighted that "no religious protection or justification applied" in the case.

However, it caused community tensions in Southampton and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers came under the scope of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation amid allegations of "two-tier" policing, where one community is prioritised over another. It related to footage of the victim's final moments from a police body-worn camera that showed him being handcuffed by officers over Digwa's allegations of racism, which were later debunked in court.