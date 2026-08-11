British OCI cardholder booked for conversion attempts in Pune

The Pune police have registered an FIR against a UK-based OCI cardholder for allegedly attempting to induce religious conversions, highlighting the enforcement of new laws like the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

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Key Points An OCI cardholder from the UK faces charges in Pune for allegedly attempting to induce religious conversions.

The individual is accused of violating the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 and the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

Police state OCI cardholders require permission to preach or conduct religious discourses in India.

The accused allegedly used Hindu religious terms while promoting Christianity and made superstitious claims to attract followers.

An investigation is ongoing into the alleged misleading of people to embrace Christianity.

An FIR has been registered against an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder from the UK for allegedly attempting to induce people to embrace Christianity by using religious gatherings, a Pune police official said on Monday.

An official from Khadak police station said the accused is a resident of Manchester.

He has been booked under the relevant sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 and the newly enacted Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

Understanding OCI Rules On Religious Activities

The officer said that OCI cardholders can attend prayer meetings and participate in functions.

"However, they cannot preach, conduct kirtans or deliver religious discourses without obtaining the requisite permission," he said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused allegedly attended a religious programme at a Marathi church in Guruwar Peth recently where he used terms associated with Hindu religious traditions, including kirtan, Sant and Mauli, while speaking to the assembled devotees.

"The accused allegedly spoke about following the path of devotion to Jesus and made statements that created misconceptions about Hindu temples and deities, with the purported intention of misleading people and inducing them to embrace Christianity," police said.

He allegedly spread superstitious claims that illnesses could be cured and rainfall could occur by invoking the name of Jesus, with the intention of attracting Hindus and people of other faiths towards Christianity.

"We have booked the person and further probe is on," the officer said.