UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan asserts that the rich, generational traditions of British Indian culture, including storytelling and arts, possess an inherent resilience against the encroaching influence of artificial intelligence and automation.

Key Points UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan believes centuries of British Indian history and cultural traditions will be resilient to automation.

Narayan highlighted that traditional storytelling, dance, and music, passed down through generations, are beyond the reach of large language models.

He reflected on his Indian roots and the significant role of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in the UK.

Indian High Commissioner P. Kumaran emphasized the diaspora's crucial role in strengthening India-UK bilateral relations.

The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan serves as a unique hub for Indian arts and culture, fostering connections through shared artistic love.

Hundreds of years of British Indian history passed down over generations will be the most resilient to automation, hopes the UK's first Cabinet minister for AI. Kanishka Narayan, the Bihar-born minister from Wales, was addressing the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's annual Diwali Gala in London over the weekend when he reflected upon his Indian roots and the important role played by the cultural centre in the UK.

Redefining Humanity In The Age Of AI

"When I think about AI, I think centrally of the question of how we redefine humanity in the future. And I think about this in the context of language," said Narayan.

"We are getting through this transition where the word intelligence, a human attribute, is increasingly becoming a mechanised reference. I think it's a deeply important, a central question, really, which is how do we redefine culture and humanity for the world of AI," he said.

He expressed confidence that centuries-old traditions of storytelling, dance and music, passed down through generations by teachers and families through mythologies, vernacular and oral histories, would remain beyond the reach of automation, unlike literature that could be fed into large language models (LLMs).

Connecting Indian Roots With British Politics

The minister, the first British Indian Labour member of Parliament from Wales, went on to showcase his constituency, the Vale of Glamorgan's, rich ties with his country of birth.

"I grew up in a place which has a deep connection with India, and I think it's a story that I'm keen on telling a lot more as well," he said.

On a lighter note, Narayan paid tribute to Bhavan UK's patron Akshata Murty and highlighted how his career trajectory as an Oxford and Stanford University alumnus chimed with that of her husband, Rishi Sunak  Britain's first prime minister of Indian heritage.

"One of my life's professional mottos has always been WWRD - what would Rishi do... But let me be very clear, I have no aspirations to try and get the prime minister's job," he said, amid laughter and applause.

Strengthening India-UK Ties Through Culture

The event, which included Kathak and Bharatanatyam performances by the students of Bhavan UK, also heard from Indian High Commissioner to the UK P. Kumaran about the sheer breadth and expanse of the bilateral partnership.

"The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has opened up an important new chapter in our economic partnership. But bilateral relationships are not built by agreements alone; they are built by people, and the Indian community in the UK has been one of the strongest pillars of this relationship," he said.

"The diaspora is doing much more than succeeding individually. It is connecting two countries, two economies, and two societies," he said.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: A Cultural Hub

The Bhavan, which describes itself as the largest centre for Indian arts and culture outside India, is a UK charity dating back to the 1970s. The annual fundraiser opened with Sanskrit shlokas by its Executive Director, Dr M.N. Nandakumara, and was followed by classical music performances.

"In an age of digital abundance, the Bhavan is a unique hub where one can immerse themselves in the arts  both in person and online. Through these channels, connections are made both with one's own creative spirit and also with individuals from diverse backgrounds through a shared love of an art form," said Dr Nandakumara.