Britain's Prince Philip escapes unhurt in car accident

January 18, 2019 09:57 IST

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was involved in a car crash while driving near the Queen’s Sandringham estate, Buckingham Palace has said.

IMAGE: Prince Philip's Land Rover crashed with another vehicle, a Kia, near the Sandringham Estate. Photograph: Danny E Martindale/Getty Images

The British royal, 97, was “conscious but very shocked and shaken” but unhurt following the crash and was seen by a doctor as a precautionary measure.

Buckingham Palace said the accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Police were called to the scene around 3 pm on Thursday afternoon (local time).

The crash involved the Duke’s Land Rover and another vehicle, a Kia. Two women in the Kia suffered minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the Duke's Land Rover overturned during the collision.

Norfolk police said it was force policy to breath test drivers involved in collisions and both had provided negative readings.

Prince Philip remains an independent and active man since his retirement.

He has been spending time with the Queen who is currently at Sandringham.

The Prince has always been a keen driver and just two weeks after his surgery in June this year, the Duke was spotted back in the driving seat at Windsor.

While officially retired from royal duties since August 2017, Prince Philip keeps himself busy with some of his favourite hobbies.