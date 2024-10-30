News
Britain's King Charles visits Bengaluru for Ayurvedic treatment

Britain's King Charles visits Bengaluru for Ayurvedic treatment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: October 30, 2024 12:24 IST
Britain's King Charles paid a private visit to Bengaluru where he stayed at a sprawling integrative medical facility, sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla attend a ceremony on the final day of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa, in Siumu village, Samoa, on October 26, 2024. Photograph: Ian Vogler/Pool via Reuters

He was accompanied by Queen Camilla.

The holistic health centre, where the couple stayed during their three-day trip, is well known for rejuvenative treatment, including yoga and meditation sessions and therapies, an official said.

 

"The couple who have stayed in the medical facility on a couple of occasions in the past took various wellness treatments, including Ayurveda and Naturopathy. Their morning routine included yoga sessions.

"They were on a special diet as part of the various wellness treatment they underwent here. They underwent rejuvenative treatment, which also included meditation and therapies," the official said.

"They also enjoyed long walks around the 30-acre campus and going to organic farm," he said.

"They were at the facility for three days and left the city this morning," he added.

This is not the King's first visit to the 'SOUKYA', International Holistic Centre at Samethanahalli, near Whitefield. He celebrated his 71st birthday in 2019. It is run by Dr Issac Mathai, who is among the few individuals from India invited to attend his coronation as the UK's King.

Charles has been a vocal supporter of Ayurveda over the years. He joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his UK visit in April 2018 at the Science Museum in London for the launch of a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence, aimed at creating a first-of-its-kind global network for evidence-based research on yoga and Ayurveda.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
King Charles III crowned UK's new monarch
Surprise That Charles Became Charles III
'Charles made us feel like family'
Can New Zealand pull off the impossible in Mumbai?
Cement valuation hits new peaks despite weak earnings
Bopanna-Ebden duo rolls into Paris Masters quarters
Disha Patani Is Diwali-Ready
