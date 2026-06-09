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Dowry Dispute Turns Wedding Into Tragedy, Bride's Father Dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 09, 2026 00:53 IST

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A wedding in Khatima tragically escalated into violence and death after a heated dispute over dowry demands and the 'mehr' amount led to the bride's father suffering a fatal heart attack, sparking outrage and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A wedding in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar, turned tragic due to a dispute over dowry and 'mehr' amount.
  • The bride's father, Sadiq, suffered a fatal heart attack amidst rising tensions during the 'nikah' ceremony.
  • The groom's family allegedly demanded escalating dowry, from a scooter to Rs 1 lakh cash, and refused a higher 'mehr' amount.
  • Following the father's death, angry relatives and locals held the groom and his party hostage, leading to assaults and injuries.
  • Police intervened to control the situation, deploying forces and initiating an investigation into the incident.

A wedding ceremony in the Islamnagar area of Khatima town turned into a tragedy on Sunday when a dispute over dowry and the 'mehr' amount led to the death of the bride's father due to a heart attack.

Following the incident, angry relatives of the bride and locals held the groom and several wedding guests hostage and assaulted them, prompting authorities to deploy a heavy police force to prevent further unrest.

 

Dowry Dispute Escalates To Tragedy

According to the police, the wedding procession for the daughter of Sadiq, a local contractor residing in Islamnagar, had reached the Khushboo Marriage Hall from Bara Faridpur in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

While the initial reception proceeded smoothly, a sharp disagreement arose between both sides during the solemnisation of the nikah regarding the mehr amount and alleged dowry demands.

The bride's family alleged that the groom's side had been making demands for additional dowry since the marriage was finalised. They claimed the demands escalated from a scooter to a motorcycle, and finally to Rs 1 lakh cash.

During the ceremony, a dispute erupted over the mehr amount. The bride's family insisted on fixing the sum at Rs 5 lakh, whereas the groom's side refused to go beyond Rs 21,000.

Witnesses told the police that despite discussions and attempts at mediation, the impasse could not be resolved. Amid the rising tensions, Sadiq's health deteriorated suddenly.

His family rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said. Relatives claimed that the severe mental stress caused by the altercation triggered the fatal cardiac arrest.

Post-Tragedy Unrest And Police Intervention

As news of the death reached the venue, anger erupted among the bride's family and locals. The agitated crowd detained the groom, Mohammad Arif, his brother Mohammad Khalid, his brother-in-law Ata Hussain, and several other guests inside the marriage hall. Some members of the wedding party were also allegedly assaulted.

In a bid to escape the violence, many of the wedding guests tried to flee across the roof of an adjacent house. During the scramble, a portion of the roof collapsed, resulting in injuries to a few people.

Upon receiving information about the clash, the Khatima Kotwali police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Security has been tightened in the area with the deployment of additional force to maintain law and order.

Police said that an investigation into the incident is underway. Statements from both sides are being recorded and further action will be taken based on the available facts, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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