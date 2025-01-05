Bride decamps mid-wedding with jewellery, cash in UP

A bride in Gorakhpur's Khajni area of Uttar Pradesh decamped mid-wedding with jewellery and cash leaving her 40-year-old groom high and dry.

The drama unfolded at the Shiv Temple in Bharohiya where Kamlesh Kumar was undergoing the rituals for his second marriage, having lost his first wife.

He had secured the relationship with the woman paying a mediator Rs 30,000 in commission.

Kamlesh, a farmer from Sitapur's Govindpur village, approached the media after the incident.

The police said no complaint has yet been filed in the matter.

According to the allegations, on Friday, the bride, accompanied by her mother, came to the temple, and so did Kamlesh, with his family.

Kamlesh alleged he gave the woman sarees, beauty products, and jewellery, and was already bearing the wedding expenses.

However, as the rituals began, the bride excused herself to the bathroom and never returned, he told reporters. Her mother also disappeared.

"I just wanted to rebuild my family but ended up losing everything," he said.

Superintendent of police, South, Jitendra Kumar said no complaint has been filed at the local police station but the matter will be investigated if someone does.