HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bride decamps mid-wedding with jewellery, cash in UP

Bride decamps mid-wedding with jewellery, cash in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2025 10:17 IST

x

A bride in Gorakhpur's Khajni area of Uttar Pradesh decamped mid-wedding with jewellery and cash leaving her 40-year-old groom high and dry.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

The drama unfolded at the Shiv Temple in Bharohiya where Kamlesh Kumar was undergoing the rituals for his second marriage, having lost his first wife.

He had secured the relationship with the woman paying a mediator Rs 30,000 in commission.

 

Kamlesh, a farmer from Sitapur's Govindpur village, approached the media after the incident.

The police said no complaint has yet been filed in the matter.

According to the allegations, on Friday, the bride, accompanied by her mother, came to the temple, and so did Kamlesh, with his family.

Kamlesh alleged he gave the woman sarees, beauty products, and jewellery, and was already bearing the wedding expenses.

However, as the rituals began, the bride excused herself to the bathroom and never returned, he told reporters. Her mother also disappeared.

"I just wanted to rebuild my family but ended up losing everything," he said.

Superintendent of police, South, Jitendra Kumar said no complaint has been filed at the local police station but the matter will be investigated if someone does.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Groom ditches, bride weds kin for CM's scheme benefit
Groom ditches, bride weds kin for CM's scheme benefit
Groom reaches Assam on time for wedding thanks to rlys
Groom reaches Assam on time for wedding thanks to rlys
Out to wed Insta friend, man gets shock of his life
Out to wed Insta friend, man gets shock of his life
UP groom cycles 100 km for wedding, returns with bride
UP groom cycles 100 km for wedding, returns with bride
Tamil Brahmin grooms to scout for brides up north
Tamil Brahmin grooms to scout for brides up north

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Indicators You Have Low Estrogen Levels

webstory image 2

5 Winter-Friendly Beverages To Keep Warm

webstory image 3

The OnePlus Watch 3 Series Will Mind Your Health

VIDEOS

Prayagraj: Niranjani Akhara Peshwai arrives at the 'Maha Kumbh' area1:09

Prayagraj: Niranjani Akhara Peshwai arrives at the 'Maha...

Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton1:48

Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary...

The Evolution of Forro in Brazil and Its Growing Popularity in Russia2:35

The Evolution of Forro in Brazil and Its Growing...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD