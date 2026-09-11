BRICS summit to have unexpected visitor: Rains

The India meteorological department has issued a red alert for Delhi as heavy rains and strong winds lash the national capital, impacting preparations for the crucial BRICS Summit.

IMAGE: Rains lash New Delhi, September 11, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points Delhi received heavy rainfall and strong winds, leading to a red alert from the IMD.

The rain coincides with ongoing preparations for the BRICS Summit in the national capital.

IMD forecasts light to moderate rain, with potential heavy spells, continuing for the next two days.

Central and northern Delhi, including key areas like Parliament Street, experienced significant rainfall.

The current wet spell follows a period of above-normal maximum temperatures in Delhi.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday, accompanied by strong winds, with the weather office issuing a red alert until 5 pm.

Clouds shrouded much of the national capital amid preparations for the BRICS Summit -- to be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 -- with central and northern parts, including Parliament Street and Bharat Mandapam areas, receiving light to moderate rain.

IMD Forecasts Continued Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update shared at 1 pm that many areas are expected to receive light to moderate rain, with rainfall of up to 15 mm per hour, while heavy rain of more than 15 mm per hour is also likely in some areas in the next few hours.

In view of the forecast, the IMD's district-level nowcast has issued a red alert.

The rain comes after the national capital recorded above-normal maximum temperatures in recent days.

Meteorologists said the city could also experience light to moderate rain during the evening hours, with rainfall activity likely to continue over Delhi for the next two days.