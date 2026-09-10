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BRICS Summit: Security In Place, Delhi Spruced Up

By REDIFF NEWS September 10, 2026 13:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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New Delhi is gearing up to host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12-13, with extensive preparations underway across key venues, roads, hotels and security zones.

The capital is being spruced up with sanitation, streetscape improvements and heightened security as foreign leaders and delegates arrive for one of India's biggest multilateral diplomatic events since the 2023 G20 Summit.

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: A policeman sits outside Bharat Mandapam ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: Bharat Mandapam, where the BRICS Summit will be held. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside one of the hotels which will host the visiting leaders. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: A member of the Central Reserve Police Force stationed near Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: A policeman stands guard outside a hotel. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: Security personnel gather at Kartavya Path ahead of the BRICS Summit. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: A BRICS Summit banner. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: BRICS banners are all over the city. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: Preparations underway ahead of the BRICS Summit, here and below. Photograph: PIB Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

Photograph: PIB Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: A vehicle drives past a BRICS Summit poster. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: Glimpses of preparations for the BRICS Summit. Photograph: PIB Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: Bharat Mandapam Gate number 6. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

BRICS 2026 Summit

IMAGE: Workers paint a fence as part of the preparations. Photograph: PIB Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff and Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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IndiaBharat MandapamBRICS SummitNew DelhiITC Hotel

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