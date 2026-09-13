BRICS Summit: Inside The Vegetarian Dinner Menu

Discover the exquisite Indian delicacies, including 'Paneer Lababdar' and 'Shahtoot Phirni', that were served to world leaders and delegates at the BRICS Summit gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, September 12, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a grand gala dinner for BRICS Summit leaders at Bharat Mandapam.

The menu showcased a diverse array of Indian delicacies, from traditional starters to rich main courses and exquisite desserts.

Dishes like 'Paneer Lababdar', 'Gucchi Marmik', 'Millet Pulao', and 'Shahtoot Phirni' were highlights of the VVIP dining experience.

The culinary experience was complemented by a cultural performance featuring over 100 artistes from BRICS nations.

'Paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik', 'millet pulao', and 'shahtoot phirni' for desserts were among the Indian delicacies served to the leaders and delegates of the BRICS Summit at a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art complex was decked up for the occasion.

India is hosting the BRICS Summit at the sprawling venue in central Delhi on September 12-13.

The first day saw the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other heads of state, among other top dignitaries.

A Glimpse Into The Starters

The dinner menu included 'khandvi mille' and 'khumb galouti' as starters, people familiar with the matter said.

'Khandvi mille' is a feuille steamed gram-flour roll, tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves. It is served with kesar mango, micro-greens and yoghurt dressing.

'Khumb galouti' is tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, served on a bed of sheermal bread, they said.

Main Course Delights For World Leaders

The main course offered 'paneer lababdar' -- soft cottage cheese cubes simmered in a rich gravy of shallots and tomato; 'gucchi marmik' -- Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus, gently simmered with saffron, raisins, and mamra almonds; and 'carrot bean poriyal' -- blend of carrots and green beans toasted in aromatic South Indian spices in hand-pressed virgin coconut oil and finished with freshly grated coconut.

The other items that were offered include 'thakkali belle saaru' -- light lentil broth of toor dal enriched with fresh tomatoes and curry leaves; 'millet pulao' -- fragrant basmati rice and pearl millets cooked with spices and seasonal aromatics; 'beetroot raita' -- chilled yoghurt with beetroot and fresh herbs; and assorted Indian breads, also featured on the vegetarian menu.

Exquisite Desserts And Cultural Extravaganza

For the desserts, 'Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi' -- seasonal fruits and lightly whipped cream paired with a crispy sweet fritter; and 'shahtoot phirni' -- slow-cooked pudding of milk and rice, topped with sweet mulberries and gold leaf, wrapped up the menu for the VVIP guests, they said.

The gala dinner was served to the accompaniment of a performance by an ensemble of over 100 artistes drawn largely from India, as well as other member countries of BRICS.