BRICS summit: Delhi hotels fully booked, rates soar

Luxury hotels in Delhi are experiencing an unprecedented room crunch and soaring tariffs ahead of the BRICS Summit, revealing significant pressure on the capital's hospitality sector and highlighting infrastructure challenges.

IMAGE: Rail Bhavan illuminates with decorative lighting and projection displays ahead of the BRICS India Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi's luxury hotels are facing a severe room shortage and steep price hikes due to the upcoming BRICS Summit.

Major hotel booking platforms show no availability or exceptionally high tariffs, with some rooms exceeding Rs 2.3 lakh per night.

Industry leaders, like K B Kachru of HAI, highlight India's inadequate hospitality infrastructure, with only 200,000-220,000 branded hotel rooms nationwide.

The summit is compressing demand, impacting tourists and business travellers who face higher costs or limited options.

Hoteliers report strong demand and increased average room rates, particularly in the luxury and MICE segments, though pricing remains dynamic.

Luxury hotels in Delhi are seeing a sharp room crunch and a steep rise in tariffs ahead of the BRICS Summit, with several marquee properties showing no availability around the September 12-13 event or quoting rates running into six figures per night.

A check of hotel booking platforms showed no availability on September 11-12 at Taj Mahal and The Oberoi in New Delhi, while no rooms were available at Taj Palace in the city for September 10-12.

The Leela Palace, New Delhi, was not accepting bookings for September 10-12.

Rooms available for September 10-13 at properties such as the ITC Maurya, New Delhi, were commanding exceptionally high tariffs, with the starting price for night accommodation running into over Rs 2.3 lakh.

BRICS Summit Impact On Delhi Hotel Availability

K B Kachru, President, Hotel Association of India (HAI) and Chairman - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, told PTI, "India is commanding global attention at a defining moment -- as the nation prepares to host marquee international events and cements its position as a premier MICE destination, the world is watching how we scale to meet our tourism targets."

"The BRICS Summit alone will put considerable focus on room inventory and that spotlight is exposing a hard truth: our hospitality infrastructure has not kept pace with our tourism ambition," he added.

Kachru highlighted that India currently has only about 200,000-220,000 branded hotel rooms, and for a country of our size and aspiration, that is starkly inadequate.

Hospitality Sector Highlights Infrastructure Gap

The two-day geopolitical event is effectively compressing demand across several days, as delegates and other visitors arrive ahead of the Summit and extend their stays, putting additional pressure on room inventory in central Delhi.

This could leave tourists, business travellers and families with pre-planned trips to the national capital facing substantially higher accommodation costs, forcing them to either pay a premium for marquee properties, look for hotels farther from central Delhi, alter their travel dates or opt for lower-priced accommodation.

The BRICS Summit comes at a time when Indian hotels are looking to events-led travel and domestic demand to offset a challenging period for international travel amid geopolitical tensions, including the West Asia conflict.

Hoteliers Report Surging Demand And Rates

Rahool Macarius, Market Managing Director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts -- the world's largest hotel franchising firm -- observed that the BRICS Summit is creating a distinct demand dynamic for Delhi-NCR, with incremental demand emerging across the region and location playing an important role in how this demand is translating into bookings.

"At Ramada Encore by Wyndham, Dwarka Expressway, this event-led demand is reflected in occupancy for September 12-15, currently tracking at 65 per cent, significantly ahead of the broader market demand," he shared.

The LaLiT New Delhi stated it is preparing to welcome international guests and delegates arriving in the capital for the high-profile gathering.

"Delegations and representatives from countries including South Africa, Burundi and the UAE among other countries are expected to stay at the hotel, contributing to the diverse international presence that The LaLiT New Delhi will host during the summit period. As we welcome delegates and visitors from across the world during the BRICS Summit, our focus will remain on delivering an experience that is seamless, personal and genuinely warm," said Vishal Sharma, General Manager, The LaLiT New Delhi.

"September is showing stronger momentum, with average room rates across our portfolio pacing more than 25 per cent higher year-on-year. The upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi is contributing to heightened demand, particularly in the days around the event, with shorter booking windows further supporting rate growth," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Dynamic Pricing Amidst High Demand

We expect demand to remain strong as the summit approaches, with more travellers likely to make last-minute bookings closer to the event dates, he added.

Large international and domestic events are particularly significant for the luxury and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) segments, which typically benefit from concentrated demand for rooms, meeting spaces and other hospitality services.

For Delhi's hotel market, the Summit is therefore, emerging as a significant demand catalyst, with the impact most visible in the upper end of the market where room inventory is relatively limited and concentrated around key business and diplomatic districts.

The sharp pricing, however, should not be read as a fixed market rate, as hotel tariffs and room availability are dynamic and can change rapidly depending on bookings, cancellations and inventory released by properties.

Emails seeking comments from the hotels cited for availability and room tariffs remained unanswered till the time of publication.

Room tariffs and availability are dynamic in nature and subject to change.