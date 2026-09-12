BRICS leaders attend gala dinner hosted by Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a high-profile gala dinner for BRICS leaders in New Delhi, following the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration and a crucial bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring India's pivotal role in global diplomacy.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other BRICS leaders, visits the 'Bharat Innovates' exposition at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi hosted a gala dinner for BRICS leaders and delegates at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Key attendees included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The event followed the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026, advocating for global governance reforms and stronger representation for developing nations.

PM Modi held a significant bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing long-term strategic relations between India and China.

China announced it would take over the BRICS chairship next year, hosting the 19th BRICS Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting a gala dinner for BRICS leaders and delegates at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Saturday evening, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus among those arriving for the event.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Bharat Mandapam for the dinner, followed by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Distinguished Guests And Ministerial Presence

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers and chief ministers, travelled together by bus to Bharat Mandapam for the dinner.

Earlier, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju, along with other ministers, departed for Bharat Mandapam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also departed for the venue along with other ministers.

Cultural Extravaganza At Bharat Mandapam

A special cultural performance, 'Navarasa-The Universe of Shared Emotions', was presented during the gala dinner.

The cultural programme also featured the BRICS Symphony -- 'One Rhythm, Many Cultures', bringing together musicians from BRICS member and partner countries in a collaborative musical performance.

Drawing from diverse musical traditions, the symphony sought to showcase a shared artistic expression reflecting the cultural richness, diversity and spirit of togetherness of the BRICS family.

Key Outcomes: New Delhi Declaration And Bilateral Talks

The gala dinner comes hours after BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with the document calling for reforms in global governance and stronger representation of developing countries.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

Xi said China and India should view their bilateral relations from a strategic perspective, keeping in mind their long-term development.

"China-India relations have developed, with both sides keeping in mind the long-term development of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective," Xi said.

Xi said that although China and India are different, the two countries have been able to support and help each other in achieving common development.

"I am very happy to attend the New Delhi BRICS summit and to meet with you again. I extend my warm congratulations on the success of the BRICS summit held in India," the Chinese President said.

He noted that this was his second visit to New Delhi in 12 years and that the two leaders had met more than 20 times during this period, resulting in a series of important consensuses.

Highlighting the shared position of China and India as the world's most populous countries and members of the Global South, Xi said the two countries have important responsibilities towards a shared future for humanity.

"Although the two countries are different, we have been able to support and help each other to achieve common development. China and India are the world's most populous countries and belong to the Global South. We have important responsibilities, as we have a shared future for humanity. We should continue to promote high-quality cooperation with the people as the foundation and strive for a more equitable and inclusive world that is more open and economically integrated, contributing positive energy to world peace, stability, and development," he said.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to China for its support and cooperation during India's BRICS chairship.

"It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship," Modi said.

"We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India," he added.

BRICS Declaration Addresses Global Concerns

The meeting came after BRICS nations unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration, which expressed concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and efforts to avoid further aggravation.

The declaration urged protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and called for greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

The BRICS declaration also expressed serious concern over attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency and stressed that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be upheld, including during armed conflicts.

The declaration called for the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions and urged all parties to maintain a ceasefire and ensure full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

Xi also announced that China will take over the BRICS chairship next year and host the 19th BRICS Summit.

According to Mao Ning, Xi said China would use the opportunity to build consensus and work with all parties to plan for the future.

"The Chinese side will seize the opportunity to build consensus and work with all parties to plan for the future," Xi said.

"Together, we will usher in the third golden decade of BRICS cooperation," he added.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India's chairship guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."