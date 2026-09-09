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BRICS Express: Idea To Global Alliance

By ASHISH NARSALE Updated: September 09, 2026 12:46 IST 1 Minute Read
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From four nations to a powerful 11-member bloc, here's how BRICS reshaped the global order in 27 years.

BRICS, Explained

BRICS, Explained

Feature created by Ashish Narsale/Rediff
 

Key Points

  • Started with four nations in 1998 and grew into an 11-member bloc.
  • Represents nearly half the world's population and around 39% of global GDP (PPP).
  • India hosts the 2026 BRICS Summit, marking the bloc's next major milestone.

Why BRICS Matters Today

What began as a proposal for closer cooperation among Brazil, Russia, India and China has grown into an 11-member grouping that represents nearly half the world's population.

This illustrated journey follows BRICS from its 1998 origins to India's 2026 chairmanship, capturing the milestones that reshaped one of the world's most influential emerging-economy alliances.

BRICS comprises 11 member countries and 10 partner countries in 2025, although Saudi Arabia's formal accession remains a diplomatic nuance despite being listed as a member on official BRICS platforms.

From 4 to 11

11 Full Members (2025):

  • Brazil
  • Russia
  • India
  • China
  • South Africa
  • Egypt
  • Ethiopia
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Indonesia
  • Saudi Arabia

10 Partner Countries (2025):

  • Belarus
  • Bolivia
  • Cuba
  • Kazakhstan
  • Malaysia
  • Nigeria
  • Thailand
  • Uganda
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vietnam

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