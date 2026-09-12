BRICS declaration backs India's stand on fighting terror

Discover how the influential BRICS grouping has unequivocally supported India's stance on zero-tolerance for terrorism, condemning recent attacks and advocating for a unified global approach against the menace.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, gathers at a roundtable for the BRICS Session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism' , at the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points BRICS leaders fully backed India's call for zero-tolerance towards all forms of terrorism.

The grouping condemned terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Pahalgam incident.

BRICS reaffirmed commitment to combating cross-border terrorism, financing, and safe havens.

The declaration urged rejection of double standards in countering terrorism.

States hold primary responsibility in combating terrorism, adhering to international law and UN Charter.

The BRICS on Saturday fully backed India's call for zero-tolerance towards any form of terrorism and shunning double standards in countering the menace as the top leaders of the influential grouping agreed to have a concerted approach in dealing with the challenge.

BRICS Condemns Terror Attacks And Calls For Accountability

In its declaration, the grouping also condemned in the 'strongest terms' the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir last year that killed 26 people.

'We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,' it said.

'We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law,' it said.

'We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism,' it added.

The BRICS emphasised that it is the primary responsibility of states in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

'We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed,' the declaration said.

'We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured,' it said.