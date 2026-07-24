BRICS Countries Unite To Build Resilient Digital Healthcare Systems

BRICS countries are actively collaborating to strengthen healthcare systems through interoperable digital health infrastructure and responsible artificial intelligence, addressing common challenges and sharing innovative solutions for patient-centric care.

Key Points BRICS nations aim to build connected, patient-centric, and resilient healthcare systems using digital technology.

Common challenges include limited interoperability, chronic disease burden, workforce shortages, and data governance frameworks.

The BRICS Health Track Technical Working Group 4 Compendium provides a practical framework for interoperable digital health infrastructure and responsible AI.

Brazil showcased its National Health Data Network and expanded telehealth services, reaching 80% of municipalities.

Indonesia presented its SATUSEHAT digital health platform, adapted for continuity of care across its numerous islands despite connectivity challenges.

The CEO of the National Health Authority, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, on Friday emphasised that despite the diversity of health systems, BRICS countries share a common aspiration to build connected, patient-centric and resilient healthcare systems.

Presenting an analysis of the digital health landscape across BRICS nations, Barnwal highlighted the unique strengths and innovations demonstrated by each member country, while also identifying the common challenges faced by them. These include limited interoperability, growing burden of chronic and non-communicable diseases, workforce constraints, and the need for robust data governance frameworks.

Advancing Digital Health Infrastructure

Barnwal was speaking at an event organised on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Health Ministers' meeting being held here under India's chairship from July 22-24, titled 'From digital health records to AI-enabled healthcare: Strengthening the continuum of care through interoperable data infrastructure and responsible artificial intelligence'.

The event organised by the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare brought together policymakers, technical experts and health leaders from BRICS countries to deliberate on the transformative role of digital health infrastructure and responsible AI in delivering seamless, patient-centric healthcare.

The dialogue was anchored in the findings of the BRICS Health Track Technical Working Group 4 (TWG-4) Compendium on Continuum of Care, which underscores the importance of coordinated and uninterrupted health service delivery across different levels of care, an official statement said.

Framework for Seamless Continuity of Care

Addressing the gathering, Barnwal said the compendium provides a comprehensive assessment of the current state of digital health ecosystems across BRICS countries and identifies the critical building blocks required to achieve seamless continuity of care through interoperable digital health infrastructure.

The compendium, he noted, offers a practical framework for strengthening the continuum of care by promoting interoperable digital public infrastructure, adoption of open standards, secure and consent-based data exchange, and the responsible use of AI.

BRICS Nations Share Best Practices

The event also featured a panel discussion where delegates and experts from BRICS countries exchanged their experiences and best practices, highlighting how they are leveraging digital public infrastructure to improve continuity of care across diverse healthcare settings.

Delegates from Brazil shared their experience with the National Health Data Network, which has transformed the country's healthcare ecosystem from paper-based referrals to a unified national health information exchange. They also highlighted the expansion of telehealth services, now reaching nearly 80 per cent of municipalities, significantly improving access to specialist healthcare in the remote and underserved regions, including the Amazon.

Representatives from Indonesia outlined the rapid scale-up of the country's integrated primary healthcare model across thousands of 'Puskesmas' (primary health centres). They also discussed the implementation of the SATUSEHAT digital health platform, which has been adapted to support continuity of care across Indonesia's more than 17,000 islands despite connectivity challenges.

The panel underscored that while AI presents immense opportunities for improving healthcare delivery, its safe and effective deployment depends on high-quality, interoperable health data and locally validated clinical evidence.