Home  » News » BRICS adopts Delhi Declaration proposed by Modi

BRICS adopts Delhi Declaration proposed by Modi

Source: PTI September 12, 2026 16:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

India successfully steered the BRICS grouping to adopt a crucial joint declaration, overcoming significant diplomatic hurdles and emphasising the Global South's role in shaping future technologies and global governance.

PM Modi proposes the Delhi Declaration

IMAGE: Prime Minister proposes the Delhi Declaration at the BRICS inaugural session, New Delhi, September 12, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points

  • BRICS adopted a joint declaration with consensus, marking a significant diplomatic achievement for India.
  • Sharp divisions between Iran and the UAE over the West Asia conflict were successfully overcome through back-channel negotiations.
  • Prime Minister Modi emphasised the necessity of reforms in outdated global institutions to steer the changing world.
  • Modi advocated for the equal participation of the Global South in the development and governance of future technologies.
  • The New Delhi Declaration provides a clear direction for collective action, aiming to translate resolutions into tangible results.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough for India, the BRICS grouping on Saturday adopted a joint declaration with consensus, overcoming sharp divisions between Iran and the UAE over the West Asia conflict following a series of back-channel negotiations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration at the end of the opening day's deliberations at the two-day India-hosted summit.

The negotiations on the text of the declaration went down to the wire as both Iran and the UAE had hardened their positions initially.

BRICS is a consensus-based grouping, meaning any single member can block a final joint declaration.

 

Modi Highlights Global South's Role

Prime Minister Modi was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the conclusion of the inaugural session at the summit.

"Today's discussion makes it evident that the changing world cannot be steered by outdated institutions; reforms are essential in representation, responsiveness and rule-making," Modi said in his concluding remarks.

"We also emphasised that the Global South must have equal participation in the development of future technologies and the rules governing them."

The prime minister said the gap between decisions and their outcomes must be bridged through partnership and collective action.

"The New Delhi Declaration adopted today provides a clear direction for our shared resolve. It is now our responsibility to translate these resolutions into tangible results," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

brics summitnew delhi declarationdiplomatic breakthroughglobal southnarendra modi

More From Rediff

'India And China Have Arrived At A Nash Equilibrium'

'India And China Have Arrived At A Nash Equilibrium'
What's Special About Thirukkural Modi Gifted Putin?

What's Special About Thirukkural Modi Gifted Putin?
Why 9/11 Still Matters

Why 9/11 Still Matters

Related Stories

BRICS declaration reaches consensus amid Iran-Saudi- UAE rift

BRICS declaration reaches consensus amid Iran-Saudi- UAE rift

Quick Links

IndiaBRICSNarendra ModiNew Delhi DeclarationIranUAEModi Highlights Global SouthXi Jinping

Web Stories

Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie

Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie
5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro

5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro
Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know

Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know