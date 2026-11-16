Unidentified Assailants Stab Thane Brick Kiln Owner To Death

Police in Thane are actively investigating the brutal murder of a 46-year-old brick kiln owner, Gautam Joshi, who was stabbed to death by two unidentified assailants on Saturday night.

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Key Points A 46-year-old brick kiln owner was fatally stabbed by two unidentified individuals in Thane district on Monday.

The incident occurred at 11:30 pm on Saturday when Gautam Joshi was on his mobile phone outside his home.

Two masked assailants attacked Joshi with sharp weapons, killing him instantly before fleeing.

Police have registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are actively searching for the culprits.

A 46-year-old brick kiln owner was stabbed to death by two unidentified persons in Kulgaon-Badlapur area of Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

Investigation Underway In Thane Murder Case

The incident took place at 11:30 pm on Saturday when Gautam Joshi was talking on his mobile phone outside his house, Kulgaon police station assistant inspector Shivaji Dhavle said.

"Two persons, with their faces covered, attacked Joshi with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot. They fled under the cover of darkness. A police team conducted a panchnama, and initiated a probe," he said.

A case was registered for murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and efforts are on to trace and nab the assailants, he said.