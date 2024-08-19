News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Break fingers of those blaming Mamata: TMC minister

Break fingers of those blaming Mamata: TMC minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 19, 2024 17:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Trinamool Congress minister Udayan Guha has sparked controversy by claiming that fingers of those blaming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanding her resignation over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor would be broken.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

His threat was heard in a video clip that has gone viral. However, the authenticity of the video could not independently verify.

“Those who are attacking Mamata Banerjee, pointing fingers at her, and demanding her resignation will never succeed. Those pointing fingers at Mamata Banerjee will be broken and crushed,” he was heard saying in the video.

The body of a young woman doctor was found on August 9 in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The medic, who was on duty, was allegedly raped and murdered, triggering nationwide outrage. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the crime.

“Despite provocations, the police did not baton charge when RG Kar Hospital was vandalised,” he said.

 

A group of people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.

The Calcutta High Court on August 13 ordered the transfer of the case probe from Kolkata Police to the CBI, which began its investigation on August 14.

The vandalism in the hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of the state against the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.

Protests by medical college students demanding justice for the victim continued across West Bengal for the eleventh day, crippling hospital services.

Emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals are still closed, causing significant distress among patients.

Drawing parallels with the student unrest in Bangladesh that led to a change of guard in the neighbouring country, Guha said, “We will never allow West Bengal to turn into another Bangladesh.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mamata is trying to...: Nirbhaya's mom on WB murder
Mamata is trying to...: Nirbhaya's mom on WB murder
Guv calls emergency meet as Bengal women hit streets
Guv calls emergency meet as Bengal women hit streets
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next
Dhoni's Birthday Bash for Ranchi Friends
Dhoni's Birthday Bash for Ranchi Friends
'A Promise To Protect Each Other'
'A Promise To Protect Each Other'
Will quit politics if CM says...: Fadnavis to Jarange
Will quit politics if CM says...: Fadnavis to Jarange
Will get rakhi tied by Supriya only if...: Ajit Pawar
Will get rakhi tied by Supriya only if...: Ajit Pawar

More like this

Day 4 of CBI grilling: 'Why parents made to wait'

Day 4 of CBI grilling: 'Why parents made to wait'

TMC MP moves HC against Kolkata Police notice

TMC MP moves HC against Kolkata Police notice

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances