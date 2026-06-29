How Brainwave Synchrony Can Boost Social Connections

Discover how brainwave synchrony, the alignment of individual brain activity, can be harnessed to improve social interactions and foster stronger human connections, according to new research.

Key Points Brainwave synchrony between individuals can be measured and utilised to enhance social interactions and connectedness.

Researchers collaborated with prominent artists and musicians, including Bad Bunny and Residente, to study real-time brain synchrony during creative processes.

Portable electroencephalogram (EEG) technology was employed to record brain activity in thousands of participants across diverse settings.

'Social synchrony' is defined as the alignment of brain, body, and language rhythms during interpersonal communication.

Synchronised brainwaves correlate with increased mutual liking between individuals and improved learning outcomes in social settings.

Brainwaves between individuals may match up in certain exchanges and the synchrony can be used to guide and improve social interactions, or "engineer" social connectedness, researchers said. They added that the connectivity thus engineered could be both beneficial and enhanced for therapeutic and other purposes.

Scientists, including those from the US' New York University and China's Zhejiang University, collaborated with schools, museums, and performance artists -- including Bad Bunny and Residente, Marina Abramovic, and Mike Gordon and Bob Weir -- to design and conduct projects measuring and visualizing how the brainwaves of thousands of museum visitors, festivalgoers, and high school students became "in sync" with each other during live face-to-face communication. The study, published in the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences, encompassed friends, family members, and strangers.

Measuring "Being On The Same Wavelength"

"Our years of experiments show that we can consistently measure the seemingly elusive notion of 'being on the same wavelength' with someone else -- a synchrony that is linked to healthy social relationships," Suzanne Dikker, a research professor at New York University and Ghent University in Belgium, said. "Taking the next step, we've also been able to design interventions that boost social synchrony," Dikker said.

Over the course of a decade, the researchers conducted studies and projects in which thousands of participants' brain activity was recorded using portable electroencephalogram (EEG) technology -- a non-invasive headset. For instance, Dikker collaborated with Bad Bunny and Residente -- prominent Puerto Rican musicians -- in 2019 to map the artists' brain activity while they created music and show them in real time how in sync their brainwaves were, so they could test different "syncing strategies". The EEG data illuminated their brain synchronies during the creation of the single "Bellacoso".

The Concept Of Social Synchrony

Overall, the findings pointed to a phenomenon the researchers called 'social synchrony' -- the alignment of the rhythms of our brains, bodies, and language with people around us during social communication.

The study of high school students found a utility in brain synchronisation -- when the students' brainwaves were synchronised with each other, the more likely they were to report liking the other person as well as the class itself, the team said.

Impact On Relationships And Learning

"Social synchrony plays an important role in healthy social relationships and in learning," Dikker said. "For example, lonely individuals show more idiosyncratic brain activity, and there is growing evidence suggesting that face-to-face activities that involve interpersonal synchrony, such as playing games or engaging in everyday banter, is important to maintaining social cohesion in communities," Dikker said.