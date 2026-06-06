Brain-dead at 85, retired Delhi official saves multiple lives

The retired official suffered a stroke at home and was shifted to HCMCT Manipal Hospital in Dwarka for treatment. Despite intensive care, he could not recover and was declared brain dead on June 3.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Key Points An 85-year-old retired MCD official, declared brain-dead, became an organ donor, giving a new lease of life to multiple recipients.

His family consented to the donation, honouring his values, leading to a liver transplant for a 68-year-old and corneal donations.

Doctors emphasised that advanced age is not an automatic barrier to organ donation, depending on the health and function of the specific organ.

India ranks third globally in organ transplants but has a significantly low deceased donor rate, highlighting a critical gap between demand and supply.

The case underscores the urgent need for greater public awareness and participation in organ donation to bridge this vital gap in the country.

An 85-year-old retired MCD official, declared brain-dead following a severe stroke, has given a new lease of life to multiple people after his family donated his organs, doctors said on Friday.

The former civic official, who also served in the health department, suffered a stroke at his residence and was initially taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to the HCMCT Manipal Hospital in Dwarka for advanced treatment. Despite intensive care and efforts by doctors, he could not recover and was declared brain dead on June 3, the hospital said in a statement.

Amid their grief, his family consented to organ donation, honouring what they termed his lifelong values of service and compassion. Following the family's consent, his liver was transplanted into a 68-year-old patient, while both his corneas were donated through the Nirmaya Eye Bank, the statement said.

Dr (Col) Avnish Seth, country head, Manipal Organ Sharing and Transplant (MOST), said the case was significant because of the donor's age.

"Many people assume that advanced age automatically rules out organ donation, but it depends on the health and function of the organ. The family's decision has given another individual a second chance at life and will continue to impact many more through corneal donation," he said.

Dr Shrikanth Srinivasan, Chairman, Manipal Institute of Critical Care Medicine, said the family displayed exceptional courage by consenting to organ donation during a period of immense loss. "Such acts of generosity remind us that even in our final moments, we have the power to make a lasting difference in the lives of others," he said.

According to the hospital, India ranks third globally in the absolute number of organ transplants, but the deceased donor rate remains below one donor per million population. National data shows that against an annual requirement of 25,000-30,000 liver transplants, only 4,173 liver transplants were performed last year, including 828 from deceased donors.

Similarly, around 25,000 corneal transplants are conducted annually against an estimated requirement of one lakh, highlighting the need for greater awareness about organ donation.