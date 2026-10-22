BrahMos-NG prototype likely by 2027-28; 1,500-km missile on future roadmap

Dr Joshi on Thursday said the BrahMos-NG system was under development and would feature higher indigenous content, new technologies and advanced materials, requiring extensive research and development work.

IMAGE: Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System and BrahMos Mobile Autonomous Launcher during the 77th Republic Day parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, January 26, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

BrahMos Aerospace expects to develop the first prototype of its next-generation BrahMos-NG missile by 2027 or 2028, while a missile with a range of 1,500 km remains part of its future roadmap and is currently at the conceptual stage, the company's CEO and managing director Dr Jaiteerth Joshi said.

Key Points Dr Joshi on Thursday said the BrahMos-NG system was under development and would feature higher indigenous content, new technologies and advanced materials, requiring extensive research and development work.

He said some countries operating the Sukhoi-30 platform had expressed interest in integrating the missile with their Air Force capabilities.

The Brahmos CEO said the company had undertaken the range extension programme in phases and that the missile had validated its longer-range capabilities during test firings from ground, sea and air, surpassing its initial strike range of 290 km.

In an interview with ANI, Dr Joshi on Thursday said the BrahMos-NG system was under development and would feature higher indigenous content, new technologies and advanced materials, requiring extensive research and development work.

"We expect to develop the first prototype by 2027 or 2028. Since this new system will have higher indigenous content and would also feature many new technologies, advanced materials etc., we need to undertake extensive R&D work. We have chalked out our plans and are steadily moving forward in this direction. At this point of time, it is under development stage. Once developed, we will tell you the details," he said.

Speaking on the interest shown by foreign countries in the air-launched version of BrahMos, Dr Joshi said some countries operating the Sukhoi-30 platform had expressed interest in integrating the missile with their Air Force capabilities.

He added that some countries had also shown interest in the BrahMos-NG system, which would be developed first in an airborne configuration.

"Yes, there are countries which have evinced interest in air-launched BrahMos for their Air Force, having the Sukhoi-30 platform in their inventory. In addition, some countries have also expressed their desire in the BrahMos-NG system which will be developed in an airborne configuration first. We are engaged in talks with all the interested parties," he said.

BrahMos Aerospace CEO Joshi said foreign militaries had become increasingly interested in the missile's operational and functional parameters after its performance in combat.

"The militaries want a state-of-the-art system which can swiftly adapt to a rapidly evolving war environment. BRAHMOS, being a very sophisticated weapon and evolving with times, has proven its excellent performance metrics by precisely engaging enemy targets in real-time without a single missile being intercepted during the entire combat operation last year. So, impressed by all these characteristics of the missile, the foreign militaries have become all the more inquisitive in their queries about BRAHMOS, its overall operational and functional parameters, among other aspects," he said.

On the proposed extension of the missile's range to 1,500 km, Dr Joshi said the company had undertaken the range extension programme in phases and that the missile had validated its longer-range capabilities during test firings from ground, sea and air, surpassing its initial strike range of 290 km.

"We have taken up the range extension programme in a phase-wise manner, and the missile has validated its longer-range capabilities during test firings conducted from ground, sea and air, surpassing its initial 290-km strike ambit. The 1,500-km range is part of our future roadmap which is presently at the conceptual stage. We are in discussion with our JV partner for further upgrades in the missile system," he said.

Speaking on the company's targets for the next five years, BrahMos Aerospace CEO said its immediate and long-term priorities included completing existing orders from the Armed Forces, accelerating research and development and expanding the number of industry partners supplying systems and sub-systems.

"The near-term and long-term priorities are to complete all the orders that we have received so far from our Armed Forces. All our production units at Hyderabad, Nagpur, Pilani and the newest, at Lucknow, are working in full swing in this direction. We also intend to expedite our R&D work by setting up ‘Tech-bricks’ for niche technologies required for developing and testing the next-generation BRAHMOS. Strengthening the supply chain to meet growing demand and surge capacity in case of any eventuality. From earlier 1-2 Industry partners of each system/sub-systems we are willing to develop 45 sources. This will also help to bring in competition in terms of quality and price," he said.

On the impact of the missile's combat performance on India's defence exports, Dr Joshi said BrahMos had become a symbol of the country's defence capabilities and self-reliance.

"The BrahMos is not just a missile anymore; it is the power, precision and pride of a confident, self-reliant New India."

The BrahMos is not just a missile anymore it is the power, precision and pride of a confident, self-reliant New India.

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces deployed the weapon system in active warfare for the first time.

Striking critical targets, including major Pakistani airbases like Nur Khan, the Armed Forces showcased the might of the weapon system.

The BrahMos system also forms a cornerstone of India's defence exports, which have reached Rs 38,400 crore with an impressive 62.7 percent annual growth.

Meanwhile, on October 6, the ministry of defence signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace for procurement of BrahMos Fire Control System and Launchers for Indian Navy ships.

With a minimum of 68 percent indigenous content, the project encourages active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs.