BrahMos Missile Gets Lethal Upgrade

The next-generation missile is expected to be substantially smaller and lighter than the current BrahMos, which weighs around 3 tonnes.

The reduction in weight could allow fighter aircraft to carry more missiles per sortie, enhancing combat effectiveness.

IMAGE: The Brahmos Missile. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BrahMos Aerospace is developing lighter, stealthier and longer-range missile variants to enhance India's strike capabilities.

The upcoming BrahMos-NG missile is expected to weigh around 1.2 tonnes and use advanced composite materials.

Operational deployment during Operation Sindoor provided real-world validation of the missile's battlefield effectiveness.

The world-class supersonic cruise missile BrahMos is all set to become deadlier, with work underway for stealthier, longer-range, lighter and potentially-hypersonic variants.

Once developed, these transformed new variants could redefine the country's precision-strike capabilities while strengthening its position in the global arms market.

A joint venture between India and Russia, the supersonic cruise missile now has a strike range of more than 450 km and has been inducted into the tri-services of the army, the navy and air force.

Initially approved for a range of 290 km, its strike capability was enhanced after India's full membership in the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), which removed restrictions on its range.

Jaiteerth R Joshi, CEO and MD, BrahMos Aerospace, said the Indo-Russian joint venture is pursuing multiple next-generation variants, including the compact BrahMos-NG and future extended-range versions capable of striking targets at much greater distances.

'We are developing BrahMos-NG and longer-range variants. We are also planning for very large distances,' Joshi told reporters at a recent event in Nagpur.

While the earlier variant had undergone extensive testing from land, sea and air over the years, he said the recent military operation during Operation Sindoor provided real-time validation of the weapon.

Although there is speculation that future variants could be capable of reaching targets at distances of over 1,500 km, Joshi said the final range has not yet been decided.

The next-generation missile is expected to be substantially smaller and lighter than the current BrahMos, which weighs around 3 tonnes.

According to Joshi, the redesign involves extensive use of advanced composite materials to reduce weight, make the weapon sleeker, and improve performance.

Experts said the reduction in weight could allow fighter aircraft to carry more missiles per sortie, enhancing combat effectiveness.

The compact missile is expected to be integrated with a wider range of platforms, including future fighter aircraft and naval systems.

Sudhir Kumar Mishra, former MD and CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, said the missile has evolved in terms of range, accuracy and destructive capability over the last 15 years.

From the ship-borne variant to submarine-launched, air-borne and land-attack, it has proved its capability on almost all platforms, making it truly world-class, he said.

"The BrahMos-NG will be lighter (around 1.2 tonnes) and better with all futuristic technologies. The upcoming variants are also expected to incorporate enhanced stealth features, advanced materials and improved survivability against modern air-defence systems," Mishra said.

A push towards indigenisation

The evolution comes amidst a major push toward indigenisation, as several critical components, including its boosters, were sourced from Russia.

In 2018, the technology was transferred to Solar Industries and production of the booster started from 2022.

The firm recently delivered the 100th indigenous BrahMos booster. The indigenisation effort is being extended to another critical component -- the missile's warhead.

Although Solar Industries is the first private sector firm to get the technology transferred, multiple companies have participated in the programme.

"From producing one booster a month, Solar has increased capacity to six boosters. Till now, the warheads were being imported. Now, they will be indigenised."

The indigenous components are also expected to reduce costs. BrahMos Aerospace has launched a value-engineering programme to improve manufacturing efficiency and optimise production processes.

"In raw materials, we have reduced costs by 24 per cent and it has dropped by 10 per cent in components and manufacturing," Mishra said, adding that the overall cost is expected to decline by nearly 20 per cent within the next two years.

The combat validation during Operation Sindoor and the cost reduction are expected to further boost exports, which have already emerged as one of the BrahMos project's key successes.

After the landmark export contract with the Philippines, BrahMos Aerospace is now in talks with several countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia and the UAE, to export the weapon system.

'We will soon be sealing the deal with Vietnam,' Joshi added. 'There are one or two small clearances remaining. We are also in advanced talks with countries on the eastern and western sides.'

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff