Home » News » BrahMos exports to cross $600 mn as India eyes 3 Southeast Asian buyers

The BrahMos missile system worth about $330 million has been delivered to the Philippines, while exports to Vietnam are expected to begin at around $100 million and those to Indonesia at about $200 million.

IMAGE: File image of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-firing from INS Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BrahMos is a benchmark for India’s emerging export story with exports to cross $600 million, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has said.

Singh said the missile also has an air-launched version and it is a great success on Sukhois.

BrahMos missile system to the tune of about $330 million has been delivered to Philippines.

BrahMos is a benchmark for India’s emerging export story with exports to cross $600 million, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has said and noted that there are contracts or agreements to sell the high-end strategic system to three Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia and Vietnam.

In an interview with ANI, Singh said the missile also has an air-launched version and it is a great success on Sukhois.

BrahMos missile system to the tune of about $330 million has been delivered to Philippines.

The defence secretary said that exports should be about $100 million to start with for Vietnam, and for Indonesia, it should be around $200 million.

“BrahMos is a kind of benchmark for our emerging export story. This is one of the high-end strategic systems that we've been able to export. We've got contracts or agreements to sell it to three Southeast Asian countries, starting with the Philippines, and now Indonesia and Vietnam as well,” he said.

“The system has been proven in battle during Operation Sindoor...This missile also has an air-launched version, which exists and is a great success on Sukhois. There is tremendous potential for this particular system, and I hope that this will continue to be one of the anchors of our export momentum,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier described BrahMos as not just a missile, but a symbol of the growing indigenous capabilities of the nation.

The missile features a traditional warhead and an advanced guided system and possesses the capability to strike long distances at supersonic speeds. This combination of speed, accuracy, and power makes BrahMos one of the best systems in the world.

Indian defence equipment now reaches more than 80 countries. Defence exports touched an all-time high of Rs 38,424 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2025-26, marking a massive rise of Rs 14,802 crore (62.66 percent) over the previous fiscal year’s figure of Rs 23,622 crore.

Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the private sector have contributed 54.84 percent and 45.16 percent respectively.

DPSUs’ exports surged by 151 percent as compared to the previous year, with private firms showcasing their robust presence by recording an increase of 14 percent.

In terms of value of contribution, the private sector accounted for Rs 17,353 crore worth of defence exports, while DPSUs contributed Rs 21,071 crore.

Their respective figures in the previous financial year stood at Rs 15,233 crore and Rs 8,389 crore.

This sharp rise highlights the increasing global acceptance of Indian made defence products and the sector’s growing integration into the international supply chains.