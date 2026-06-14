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Jealousy Suspected In Bengaluru Live-In Partner Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 10:41 IST

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A tragic incident in Bengaluru saw a 22-year-old Sikkim woman allegedly murdered by her live-in boyfriend over suspicions of infidelity, highlighting the dark side of domestic disputes.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was murdered by her boyfriend in Bengaluru.
  • The incident occurred in Doddakanahalli following an argument over suspected infidelity.
  • The accused, Purba Lepcha, allegedly slit the victim's throat with a kitchen knife.
  • Both the victim, Ati Hangma Subba, and the accused had recently moved to Bengaluru and were living together.
  • Police have arrested the boyfriend and are conducting further investigations into the tragic incident.

A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, who slit her throat with a kitchen knife following an argument at their rented accommodation in Bengaluru's Doddakanahalli area on Sunday morning, police said.

Investigation Details Emerge

The incident was reported within the limits of Bellandur police station in the city's southeastern part and the man was arrested on Sunday.

 

The deceased has been identified as Ati Hangma Subba, 22, a native of Sikkim who was working as a receptionist at a salon in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, was employed as a waiter at a hotel, police said.

According to police, the couple were in a relationship and had moved to Bengaluru about a month ago. They were living together in Doddakanahalli.

Preliminary investigation indicated that an argument broke out between the two on Thursday morning after the accused allegedly suspected the woman of being involved with another friend.

During the altercation, Lepcha allegedly attacked Subba with a kitchen knife and slit her throat, resulting in her death, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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