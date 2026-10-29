Boycott funerals of farmers who die by suicide: Maha MLA

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has ignited a controversy with his shocking suggestion that people should boycott the funerals of farmers who die by suicide.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Photograph: Courtesy @sanjaygaikwad34/X

Key Points Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad suggested people should not attend funerals of farmers who die by suicide.

Gaikwad believes this extreme measure might deter others from taking their own lives by making them realise the consequences.

He urged farmers to seek help from the government, MLAs, or MPs instead of abandoning their families.

The MLA made these controversial comments at a press conference in Buldhana on Tuesday.

Gaikwad has a history of controversies, including flaunting a tiger tooth in 2024 and slapping a canteen staff member last year.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has said that people should not attend the funerals of farmers who die by suicide, urging crop growers to support their families and not abandon them.

If nobody attended a farmer's funeral and animals fed on the body, it might make others contemplating suicide realise the consequences and deter them from taking their own lives, said the Buldhana MLA.

MLA's Controversial Remarks

Gaikwad made the potentially controversial comments at a press conference in Buldhana on Tuesday, when he was asked about a recent statement by a politician who apparently inadvertently used an expletive while talking about farmer suicides.

"If you (farmers) have a problem, write to the government, your MLA or your MP. Otherwise, let me know about your difficulties, and everyone will help you. But by taking your own life and leaving your children helpless, you are, in a way, punishing them," he said.

"You take the seven sacred rounds with your wife, vow to stand by her for seven lifetimes and promise to look after your children. Yet, if you end your life halfway through, what happens to those promises?" he asked.

Gaikwad's Stance on Farmer Suicides

The Shiv Sena legislator said he had always said in his speeches that if someone died by suicide, no one should attend that person's funeral.

"Only when people realise that their bodies may be eaten by animals and understand what happens to their remains will they stop committing suicide," said Gaikwad, who is not new to controversies.

Past Controversies of the MLA

In 2024, he flaunted a tiger tooth worn around his neck and claimed that he had hunted the big cat in 1987. Last year, Gaikwad had slapped a canteen staff member allegedly for offering stale food at the MLA hostel in Mumbai.