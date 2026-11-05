Valayam POCSO Case: Man Arrested, Five Others Under Probe

A 76-year-old man has been arrested in Kozhikode under the POCSO Act following the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old boy, with investigations continuing against five other suspects.

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Key Points A 76-year-old man, Majeed, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old boy in Valayam.

Investigations are underway against five other individuals allegedly involved in the case, officials said on Thursday.

Multiple FIRs have been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Valayam and Kuttiady police stations.

The alleged abuse occurred on multiple occasions, and the incident came to light after the boy expressed reluctance to attend school.

The boy has undergone a medical examination and counselling to provide a detailed statement, police said.

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old boy at Valayam near Nadapuram here, while investigations are underway against five other people, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Underway In Valayam POCSO Case

The arrested person has been identified as Majeed (76), a native of Valayam.

Five FIRs have been registered at Valayam police station and another at Kuttiady police station in connection with the incident under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The alleged abuse took place on multiple occasions at Valayam.

According to the boy's statement to police, he was taken to different places and sexually abused by six persons, officials said.

The incident came to light after the boy repeatedly expressed reluctance to attend school, prompting his family to inquire into the matter.

The alleged abuse was subsequently revealed when they questioned him.

Majeed was taken into custody on Wednesday and his arrest was subsequently recorded at Valayam police station.

The police have launched an investigation to trace the other persons allegedly involved in the case, officials said.

The medical examination of the boy was carried out, and he was counselled to provide a detailed statement, police said.