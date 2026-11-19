A tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw a young boy killed and another critically injured on Thursday when a downed drone they were playing with unexpectedly exploded.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A boy was killed and another critically injured on Thursday when a downed drone exploded in northwest Pakistan.

The incident took place in the Gurbaz Khadi Khel area of Mohmand district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The drone detonated as the boys handled it after finding it near a cricket ground.

Residents protested, demanding authorities clear the area of hazardous materials and provide compensation.

A boy was killed and another was critically injured on Thursday when a downed drone exploded while they were playing with it in northwest Pakistan, police said.

Community Demands Action After Tragic Incident

The incident occurred in the Gurbaz Khadi Khel area of Mohmand district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where a group of boys spotted the device near a cricket ground.

According to the police, the drone exploded when the boys picked it up and began handling it, killing a boy identified as Sartaj on the spot and critically injuring another named Kashif, who was rushed to a hospital.

Following the incident, residents staged protests, demanding that authorities clear the area of unexploded ordnance, downed drones and other hazardous materials to ensure civilian safety.

They also urged the government to provide financial compensation to the family of the deceased and bear the medical expenses of the injured boy.