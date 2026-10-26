Boy, father paraded naked through Kolkata streets for kissing girlfriend

The boy's father alleged that he was assaulted and the 13-year-old girl's uncle had given him a gun with an option to either "shoot my son or walk naked with him".

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A day after a 17-year-old boy, his father and friend were paraded naked through the streets of a south Kolkata locality after he was caught kissing his girlfriend, the police arrested the girl's parents and maternal uncle on Monday.

Key Points According to a senior police officer, the stripping and parading incident of Sunday. evening within the Sarsuna Police Station limits triggered a public outrage.

The police officer said some members of the girl's family fled before the police arrived.

The girl's parents were arrested from their home and her maternal uncle was caught by locals and handed over to police.

The boy's father alleged that he was assaulted and the 13-year-old girl's uncle had given him a gun with an option to either "shoot my son or walk naked with him".

According to a senior police officer, the stripping and parading incident of Sunday evening within the Sarsuna Police Station limits triggered a public outrage.

"The girl's family allegedly caught her and the boy kissing each other. Following this, the boy and his friend were held captive in a room and assaulted by the girl's parents and maternal uncle," the police officer said.

He said the boy was then allegedly forced to call his father to the place.

"After I reached there, I was also assaulted by at least six people. Then the girl's maternal uncle gave me a gun, saying that I have two options. One is to shoot my son or walk naked with him," the father claimed in front of reporters.

"People took videos of me, my son and his friend walking naked. It was such a humiliation for us," he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father, police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including those of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, wrongful confinement, defamation, criminal intimidation and kidnapping.

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"The girl's parents were arrested from their home. Her maternal uncle was caught by locals and handed over to police. We are trying to find out the firearm and enquire from where that was procured," the officer said.

A video, purportedly of the incident has gone viral on social media, even though PTI, however, could not vouch for its veracity.

"The video sparked tension in the locality, as angry residents attempted to vandalise the girl's house. A police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," the officer added.