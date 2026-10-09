Faridabad Bouncer Murder: 24 Accused In Deadly Clash

A tragic clash in Faridabad's Tilpat village led to the brutal murder of a 25-year-old bouncer, Wali Mohammad, with police now pursuing 24 accused in connection with the deadly incident captured on CCTV.

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Key Points A 25-year-old bouncer, Wali Mohammad, was allegedly beaten to death during a group clash in Tilpat village, Faridabad, on Thursday night.

The incident occurred during a function at the victim's maternal uncle's house, escalating from an argument after a young man on a motorcycle hit the uncle's nephew.

Wali Mohammad was reportedly struck repeatedly with an iron rod by an accused identified as Sahil, sustaining fatal head injuries.

The assault was captured on CCTV cameras, and police have registered a murder case against 24 named individuals, with raids underway to nab them.

Wali Mohammad, a resident of Nuh district, was also a wrestler and had two children; his brother Tayyab was injured in the attack.

A 25-year-old bouncer was allegedly beaten to death during a clash between two groups in Tilpat village here, with police registering a case against 24 people, officials said on Friday.

Details Of The Deadly Clash

The incident took place on Thursday night during a function at the newly constructed house of the victim's maternal uncle, Tahir, police said. Bricks were allegedly hurled from rooftops during the clash, while the victim was attacked with an iron rod.

The deceased, Wali Mohammad, was a resident of Bisru village in Nuh district. His brother, Tayyab, was also injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

According to police, the clash broke out around 8 pm after a young man riding a motorcycle hit Tahir's nephew, triggering an argument between the two parties.

Wali Mohammad intervened as the altercation escalated. One of the accused, identified as Sahil, allegedly struck him repeatedly with an iron rod, inflicting severe injuries to his head. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Investigation And Family's Account

The assault was captured on CCTV cameras, and a video of the incident later circulated on social media, police said.

Sabir, a cousin of the deceased, said Wali Mohammad ran a wrestling arena in his village, taught wrestling to children and had participated in several wrestling competitions. He also worked as a bouncer and had two children, Sabir said.

"CCTV footage shows a young man knocking Wali to the ground and attacking him. The accused struck him seven times with a rod in just six seconds. Throughout the assault, Wali tried to defend himself while lying on the road, as bystanders simply watched the attacker," Sabir alleged.

Police said a case had been registered at Palla police station against 24 named individuals under various sections, including murder. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

"The police arrived at the scene immediately upon receiving information about the incident. A case has been registered against 24 individuals. We are conducting raids to nab the accused," SHO Inspector Satya Prakash, Palla police station.