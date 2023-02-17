Bommai's election-year budget targets temples, women and youth

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in poll-bound Karnataka on Friday sought to woo farmers, women and younger generation with a slew of welfare measures in its last budget in the current term, also earmarking Rs 1000 crore towards development and renovation of various temples and maths in the state.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (right) interacts with former state CM and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA BS Yediyurappa during the budget presentation in the state assembly, Bengaluru, February 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In what seemed to be a "please-all" excercise, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented a "surplus budget" with an outlay of Rs 3 lakh crore. He holds the finance portfolio.

The Opposition Congress dubbed it as "exit budget."

Among the proposals in the 2023-24 budget were the construction of a 'majestic' Ram temple at Ramadevara Betta (hill) in Ramanagara district, development of Anjanadri hill in Koppal district, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman) and comprehensive development and renovation of various temples and maths with an expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore.

Ramanagara, part of the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, is not considered among the BJP's strongholds. The decision on a Ram temple came two months after district in-charge minister C Ashwath Narayan made a plea in this connection with Bommai.

While Ramanagara is the home district of state Congress president D K Shivakumar, it is also the 'karmabhoomi' of Janata Dal-Secular leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. While the latter is MLA from the district's Channapatna segment, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy represents the neighbouring Ramanagara seat.

Kumaraswamy is seeking re-election from the same segment, while his son Nikhil will be facing polls from Ramanagara.

Elections are due in the state by May this year.

Aided by a buoyant economy, it was a "revenue-surplus" budget presented by Bommai on Friday and the outlay crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore mark for the first time.

Seeking to reach out farmers, Bommai announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loan given to them from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the coming financial year.

This would ensure availability of hassle-free and need-based loan facility for making necessary preparation for farm-related activities, Bommai said while presenting the budget in the state legislative assembly.

"This year, loan of Rs 25,000 crore will be distributed to more than 30 lakh farmers," he said.

He announced that a new scheme called "Shrama Shakthi" was being launched under which a financial assistance of Rs 500 per head every month will be provided by the government to the landless women farm labourers through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Further, Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated for a free bus pass facility to all working women in the organised sector. The move would benefit a total of 30 lakh women.

A similar measure for school and college going girl students, at a cost of Rs 350 crore under 'Vidhya Vahini' Scheme would help 8 lakh beneficiaries.

Aimed at enabling all children who graduate from high schools to continue their higher education, he announced free education in Government Pre-University and Government degree colleges under 'CM Vidya Shakti Scheme'. This will benefit 8 lakh students, he added.

Noting that for the first time in the State, post-covid, Revenue Receipt are estimated to be more than the Revenue Expenditure by Rs 402 crore, the chief minister said, this is a Revenue Surplus Budget.

Fiscal deficit was expected to be Rs 60,581 crore, which is 2.60 per cent GSDP, he said. The total liabilities at the end of 2023-24 is estimated to be Rs 5,64,896 crore, which is 24.20 per cent of the GSDP.

"The buoyant revenues in FY 2022-23 has enabled me to propose a bigger budget for FY 2023-24 with the budget size crossing Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time in the history of Karnataka. Further I have succeeded in returning the state finances back on the path of fiscal consolidation and next year’s budget will be revenue surplus budget complying with all the parameters of Fiscal Responsibility Act," Bommai said after presenting the budget.

The budget for 2023-24 would be growth-inducing and inclusive one focused on job creation, higher capital investment, upliftment of women and youth, welfare of all the sections of society with particular emphasis on SC/STs and Backward Classes, with a clear plan for fiscal stability and consolidation, he added.

No additional tax or increase in tax rates has been proposed, he said.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, came to the assembly with flowers on their ears alleging that the BJP government has "cheated people and made them fools" by not fulfilling promises from the previous budget and the promises made in 2018 manifesto.

Siddaramiah termed it as the "exit budget" of the BJP.

Aimed at addressing the traffic woes of Bengaluru city, Bommai proposed development of junctions with high vehicular traffic, use of artificial intelligence for the management of traffic signals and construction of elevated roads, among other measures.

He also said that Rs 300 crore will be provided for the re-construction of roads which need repair in the 110 villages included in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limit.

A state-of-the-art startup park would be established at a cost of Rs 30 crore near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the CM said.

Other budget proposals include establishment of new industrial clusters at nine places by Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC).

He also said a feasibility report has already been prepared for the construction of airports in Davangere and Koppal districts, and steps will be taken to commence the construction work this year.