Rediff.com  » News » Bommai takes a dig at Cong's 'inability to pick CM'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 17, 2023 17:44 IST
Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the 'inability' of the Congress to decide on the new chief minister early, despite having a complete majority, reflects on the internal situation of the party.

IMAGE: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Photograph: ANI Photo

He urged the Congress to settle the issue of government formation soon.

His comments came amid intense speculation over who will be the next chief minister, with the Congress saying on Wednesday afternoon that a decision on it is likely later today or Thursday, and a new cabinet in the state will be in place in the next 48 to 72 hours.

 

"People have voted for the Congress party hoping that a change of government will bring a lot of prosperity to the state as well as the people. They are yet to finalise their CM candidate. It is their internal matter, I don't want to discuss much on that," he said in response to a question.

The 'inability' to choose a CM early is a reflection on the party, Bommai claimed. "Despite having a complete majority, the party is unable to decide its leader. This shows the internal situation of the party."

"Aspirations of the people are more important than politicking. They (Congress) should settle the issue of a new chief minister and government formation as soon as possible," he added.

Hectic parleys are on in New Delhi as former chief minister Siddaramaiah is in stiff competition with state Congress president D K Shivakumar to become the CM.

The party won the Assembly polls by securing 135 seats.

Responding to a question about the representation Congress may give Lingayats and Vokkaligas and other communities in the government, Bommai said, 'let's see what they do'.

He alleged that the grand old party had tried to appease the Lingayat community before the May 10 polls.

"Especially Congress leaders spoke so much about Lingayats and tried to appease them. Let us see what positions they give, whether they will give the office of CM, or Deputy CM or minister. The community is also watching," he said.

