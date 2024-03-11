Bomber identified, investigators getting closer to him: K'taka minister

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said sleuths investigating into the March one blast at the city's popular eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' have 'in a way' identified the suspect, and efforts are on to nab him.

IMAGE: The bomb disposal squad inspects the site at Rameshwaram Cafe after a low-intensity explosion took place, in Bengaluru, March 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said the investigators are verifying the suspect's identity and are 'getting closer to him.'

Investigation into the blast, caused by an improvised explosive device, at the quick-service eatery in Brookefield area in the information technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left ten people injured, is being carried by the National Investigation Agency, which is being assisted by the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru police.

"Investigations are going on, we are closing in, in a way who the person (suspect) is has been identified. It has to be confirmed and he has to be nabbed. They are doing it, NIA is doing it, and CCB is doing it with them. They have got good leads," Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

On the trail of the suspect, the sleuths investigating the case had visited Tumakuru, Ballari, and Kalaburagi.

The NIA has announced Rs 10 lakh cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the bomber, and also released CCTV pictures and videos of the suspect.