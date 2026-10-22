Why Bombay HC Quashed FIR In Murud Beach Drowning

The Bombay High Court has quashed a 2016 FIR against a Pune college and its staff in the tragic Murud beach drowning case, citing the adult victims' capacity to understand risks and the absence of gross negligence.

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Key Points The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2016 FIR against a teacher and college management concerning the drowning of 14 students at Murud beach.

The court ruled that the victims, being third-year BSc students, were adults capable of understanding the consequences of their actions.

Justice Milind Jadhav found no gross or high degree of negligence on the part of the teachers accompanying the students.

The court noted that the deaths were an accident and that criminal liability could not be attributed without a direct link to negligent acts.

The High Court called for effective implementation of safety norms and preventive measures at beaches to avoid future tragedies.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2016 FIR against a teacher and the management of a Pune college in connection with the drowning of 14 students at Murud beach, holding that the victims were adults capable of understanding the consequences of their actions.

The incident occurred on February 1, 2016, when a contingent of 116 students and staff from Abeda Inamdar Senior College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Pune, went on a picnic to Murud beach in Raigad. While visiting the beach, 41 third-year students ventured into the sea, of which 14 were fatally swept away.

Approximately 80 days after the incident, an FIR was registered under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 of Indian Penal Code against 17 individuals, including college trustees, the principal, teachers, and staff.

Court's Reasoning On Negligence

Justice Milind Jadhav, in his ruling, held there was no material on record to establish any gross or high degree of negligence on the part of teachers accompanying the students.

The court asserted that the victims, being third-year BSc students "possessing a reasonable degree of life experience", can be expected to understand the distinction between right and wrong and to appreciate the likely consequences of their own actions and conduct.

"It is seen that it was in this context that these applicants permitted them to enjoy the fun and frolic on the beach," the court noted, adding that the death of 14 students by drowning was an accident.

"In the absence of any incriminating material establishing a direct or proximate connection with any negligent act leading to the deaths by drowning, liability or criminal act cannot be attributed to negligence on their part, the court ruled.

Call For Enhanced Safety Measures

Calling for effective implementation of safety norms, the HC said, "It is unfortunate that every time a tragedy involving the loss of multiple lives occurs, it is followed by widespread public outcry."

However, effective implementation of safety norms and other preventive measures continue to remain a matter of serious concern, the bench said.

"We cannot have a knee jerk reaction after every mishap," the bench said while asking government to consider take or fortify measures at beaches in the larger interest of society.