Bombay high court orders CBI probe into Disha Salian's Death

The Bombay high court has mandated a CBI probe into the 2020 death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, following her father's persistent allegations of gang-rape, murder, and a politically influenced cover-up.

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Key Points Bombay high court orders CBI investigation into Disha Salian's 2020 death.

Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, alleged gang-rape, murder, and a political cover-up.

CBI directed to register an FIR and record Satish Salian's statement.

Mumbai police instructed to transfer all case papers to the CBI.

The court clarified that no one is an accused until sufficient material is gathered.

The Bombay high court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian after her father raised suspicion about the circumstances in which she passed away in 2020.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale said the CBI shall register an FIR and record the statement of the deceased's father, Satish Salian, but no person shall be treated as an accused until and unless there is sufficient material gathered against them during the probe.

Court Directs Mumbai Police To Cooperate

The court ordered the Mumbai police to hand over all case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forthwith.

"In case the investigation reveals that no case is made out, then the CBI shall file the appropriate summary report before the court concerned," the bench said.

Satish Salian would be at liberty to challenge the report, the court said.

Allegations Of Foul Play And Cover-Up

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. The city police then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

After conducting an inquiry, the police claimed that Disha Salian's death was a case of suicide. Her father, however, filed a petition in the HC last year alleging that his daughter was gang-raped and murdered.

Satish Salian's advocate Nilesh Ojha had raised doubts about the police probe into the case.

Salian sought a CBI probe into his daughter's death and for an FIR to be registered against Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray.

In his plea, he claimed that his daughter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in June 2020.

He alleged that she was raped and murdered, and subsequently there was a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons.