Why Bombay High Court Says FIR Delay Cannot Quash Sexual Assault Cases

The Bombay High Court has delivered a significant ruling, stating that delays in filing FIRs for sexual assault and harassment cases cannot be the sole basis for quashing criminal prosecutions, acknowledging the societal challenges victims face in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Bombay High Court ruled that delay in lodging an FIR for sexual assault cannot be the sole reason to quash a case.

The court acknowledged the difficulties families face in traditional Indian society when reporting sexual assault and harassment.

A petition by a man accused of molesting his domestic help, citing delay and false implication, was dismissed.

Criminal prosecution in cases against women should not be dismissed due to unexplained delay unless mala fides or vendetta are prima facie proven.

In a traditional society like India, families struggle to report sexual assault and harassment cases, and such matters cannot be quashed merely due to delay in lodging an FIR, the Bombay High Court has said while refusing relief to a man accused of molesting his domestic help.

A single bench of Justice Ranjitsinha Bhonsale, in the order on Wednesday, dismissed the petition filed by a 58-year-old Kerala-based man seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in 2019 for allegedly outraging the modesty of his domestic help.

High Court Dismisses Accused's Petition

As per the complaint, when the victim went to the accused's house for her work on March 10, 2019, he allegedly molested her. The woman managed to run away from there after which she informed her husband about the alleged incident.

Her husband then informed the society members about the incident. The woman lodged a complaint against the accused on April 2, based on which the FIR was registered.

The accused, in his petition in HC, questioned this delay and said he was falsely implicated by the woman and her husband who had demanded money from him.

He also claimed that the CCTV footage of the day of the alleged incident shows the woman leaving the building in a calm and composed manner.

Societal Challenges And Justice For Victims

The high court, however, refused to accept both the contentions and said prima facie a case was made out against the accused.

"In a traditional society like ours, unfortunately, many families find it exceedingly and extremely difficult to initiate even a genuine criminal prosecution when such nature of offences are involved," it observed.

Hence, in such matters delay alone cannot be a ground to quash a criminal prosecution, the court noted.

"In my opinion, cases relating to offences against women and similar cases, the criminal prosecution ought not to be thrown out on the sole ground of unexplained delay unless the delay is attributed to some mala fides, personal vengeance or vendetta which is prima facie made out," the judge said.