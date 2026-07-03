Bombay HC upholds right to protest, quashes externment order

The Bombay High Court has delivered a significant ruling, asserting that externment orders cannot be issued merely for participating in protests against the government, thereby upholding fundamental rights and freedom of speech.

IMAGE: The Bombay High Court quashed a year-long externment order against political leader Saeed Ahmad Abdul Wahid Chaudhary. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The court ruled that mere involvement in agitations and protests against the government is not sufficient grounds for an externment order.

Justice Madhav Jamdar highlighted that such externment infringes upon fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and expression, and the right to live with dignity.

The ruling questioned the basis of externment orders for citizens raising slogans or protesting government actions.

The court found no evidence that the protests caused any harm, invalidating the externment under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Externment orders cannot be passed merely because a person is involved in agitations and protests against the government, the Bombay High Court has said while quashing a year-long externment order against a local political leader.

A single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar in an order passed on July 2, Thursday, said the externment of Saeed Ahmad Abdul Wahid Chaudhary only for opposing certain decisions of the Government of India affects his fundamental rights, freedom of speech and expression and also his right to live with dignity.

Court Questions Basis Of Externment Orders

After perusing the FIRs registered against Chaudhary, based on which the externment order was passed, the court noted that he had raised slogans against the BJP government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Why externment orders for slogans? Can't citizens raise such slogans? Why can't citizens protest against government actions and decisions?" the court questioned.

Protests Not Grounds For Externment

The order was passed on a plea filed by Chaudhary, who belongs to the Social Democratic Party of India, challenging the action against him by the Mumbai police.

As per the plea, the externment order was passed after Chaudhary and his party workers had staged a few protests and agitations against certain decisions of the government.

The police claimed that these protests were staged without due permission from the authorities.

The court, in its order, said there was nothing on record to show that the agitations and protests had caused any harm, and therefore, by themselves, they could not be grounds for passing the externment order under the provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.