News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Bomb threats to flights: Nagpur man surrenders

Bomb threats to flights: Nagpur man surrenders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 01, 2024 22:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 35-year-old man who was allegedly behind a series of hoax bomb threats to airports and railway stations across the country has been arrested after he presented himself before Nagpur Police, an official said on Friday.

Image only for representation.

Jagdish Shriam Uikey, resident of Arjuni Morgaon in Gondia district of eastern Maharashtra, arrived in Nagpur by flight after the city police sent him a notice seeking his presence for probe, and surrendered on Thursday evening, he said.

In the 13 days leading up to October 26, more than 300 flights operated by Indian carriers received hoax bomb threats.

 

Most of the threats were issued through social media. On October 22 alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each from IndiGo and Air India, received threats.
Uikey operated from Delhi, the police official said.

An email allegedly sent by him to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and railway police authorities on October 21 had led to increased security measures at railway stations too.

In 2021, he allegedly made a phone call reporting a hoax bomb threat and was later arrested. After being released, he moved out of Arjuni Morgaon and told close friends that he had moved to Delhi, the official said.

The investigators, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Khedkar, zeroed in on him based on the emails he had sent to various establishments.

He has studied up to Std XI and written a book on terrorism titled Aaatankwad - Ek Tufaani Rakshas.

Further probe is on, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nagpur man behind bomb hoxes, wrote book on terror
Nagpur man behind bomb hoxes, wrote book on terror
Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'
Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
Minor hires shooter to kill uncle on Diwali; 2 dead
Minor hires shooter to kill uncle on Diwali; 2 dead
We have no choice but to move court, Cong tells EC
We have no choice but to move court, Cong tells EC
J-K: Terrorists shoot at 2 UP natives in Budgam
J-K: Terrorists shoot at 2 UP natives in Budgam
Apologise or face protests: BJP's Shelar to Rahul
Apologise or face protests: BJP's Shelar to Rahul
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Bomb threats: Govt asks social media platforms to act
Bomb threats: Govt asks social media platforms to act
Teen held for bomb threats to airlines over dispute
Teen held for bomb threats to airlines over dispute

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances