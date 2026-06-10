Gujarat On High Alert Following Khalistan Threat To Key Offices

Gujarat is on high alert as police investigate a serious bomb threat email, purportedly from the "Khalistan National Army," targeting the Chief Minister's Office, Ahmedabad civic body, and an RSS office, leading to extensive search operations across key locations.

Key Points An email, allegedly from the "Khalistan National Army," threatened to bomb the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation headquarters, and an RSS office.

The email specified explosion times for each location, prompting immediate evacuation of the AMC headquarters and heightened security measures.

Police, bomb detection and disposal squads, and fire brigade personnel conducted extensive searches at the targeted sites in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Investigators confirmed the email was sent via VPN, with internet traffic routed through the United States, and are actively probing its origin.

No suspicious objects have been found at any of the threatened locations so far, as authorities continue to take all necessary precautions.

An email purportedly sent in the name of the "Khalistan National Army", threatening to blow up the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office in Gandhinagar and offices of the Ahmedabad civic body and the RSS, prompted search operations on Wednesday, officials said.

The email, received on a government ID, claimed that explosions would take place at specific times, with the CMO targeted at 1.11 pm, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters at 3.11 pm and the RSS office in the city's Maninagar area at 5.11 pm. Following the threat, the AMC headquarters at Danapith was evacuated, while security was tightened at other sensitive establishments.

Extensive Search Operations Underway

Police, bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) and fire brigade personnel were rushed to the locations and launched extensive searches, they said.

Director General of Police and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner-in-charge G S Malik said investigators were probing the origin of the email. "VPN has been used for sending this email and the internet traffic was routed through the United States. Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad police are currently looking into this matter," Malik said.

Authorities Confirm Threat, Investigate Origin

Chief Secretary M K Das confirmed receipt of the threat email and said authorities were taking all necessary precautions. "We have received a threat email and police are investigating the matter. Appropriate action will be taken," Das told reporters outside Swarnim Sankul-1 in Gandhinagar, which houses the CMO.

AMC Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel said police and fire brigade teams inspected the civic body's headquarters after the email was received. "As soon as the email was received, an immediate check was conducted, and the building premises were evacuated. Who sent this email will be investigated. Such emails are sent to spread fear among people," Patel said.

Officials at the police control rooms in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar said that no suspicious objects had been found at any of the locations so far.