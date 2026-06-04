Security Alert In Punjab After Bomb Threat Email To Temples

A bomb threat email targeting five prominent temples and government establishments in Punjab, referencing Operation Blue Star ahead of its anniversary, has triggered a high-alert security situation and prompted cyber investigations into the suspected hoax.

Key Points A bomb threat email targeted five prominent temples and government establishments in Punjab, triggering a security alert.

The email, received just two days before the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, contained inflammatory references to the 1984 military operation.

Police conducted checks at sites like Devi Talab Mandir but found no suspicious objects, though security has been significantly tightened.

Cyber teams are actively investigating the origin of the email, which authorities suspect to be a hoax aimed at spreading panic.

This incident follows a series of similar hoax threats reported in Punjab and Haryana over recent weeks.

A bomb threat email targeting five prominent temples and some government establishments in Punjab on Thursday triggered a security alert across the state.

Security Heightened Amid Operation Blue Star Anniversary

Officials reported that the threat email, received just two days before the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, contained highly inflammatory references to the controversial June 1984 military operation at the Golden Temple.

In Jalandhar, police personnel conducted thorough checks at locations like Devi Talab Mandir, but no suspicious objects or explosive materials were discovered. While authorities suspect the threat to be a hoax aimed at spreading panic, they have confirmed that no risks are being taken and security measures have been significantly tightened.

Cyber teams are actively investigating the origin of the email, with further investigations currently underway. This incident follows a series of similar hoax threats reported in Punjab and Haryana over recent weeks, all of which were later debunked. The latest bomb threat coincides with already heightened security arrangements in anticipation of the Operation Blue Star anniversary.