Bomb-making note found at Ayodhya medical college, student held

A first-year paramedical student in Ayodhya has been detained for questioning after a handwritten note detailing bomb-making information was discovered in a medical college, prompting a multi-agency investigation.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A paramedical student was detained in Ayodhya after a note on bomb-making was found in a medical college.

The handwritten note was discovered in the X-ray department of Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College.

The detained student, Sarfaraz, claims he copied the bomb-making information from a movie he watched during night duty.

Multiple agencies, including the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), are questioning the student.

Police have not yet made any arrests or filed formal charges, and the investigation is currently underway.

A first-year paramedical student was detained after a handwritten note allegedly containing information related to bomb-making was recovered from the X-ray department of a medical college in Ayodhya, officials said.

The note was found after the completion of the night shift in the X-ray laboratory of Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College and was handed over to the medical college administration by staff members on Saturday, who subsequently informed the police.

Investigation Into Bomb-Making Note

The police detained Sarfaraz, a resident of Balrampur district, for questioning, the officials said, adding that he is pursuing a laboratory technician course at the medical college.

During preliminary questioning, the student is learnt to have told the police that he had been watching a movie on his laptop during night duty and had copied information shown in the film about bomb-making onto paper. Police said they are verifying his claim.

The student was taken to the police lines, where officials of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Special Task Force (STF), Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau (IB) questioned him.

Another student who was on duty with him was also questioned, while a third student, who had left for his hometown after the shift, is being contacted, police sources said.

The Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the medical college said the administration immediately informed the police after the suspicious note was found. Police said no arrest has been made so far and no charges have been formally filed.

The investigation is underway.