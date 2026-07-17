Bomb-making lessons, blast plot: ATS reveals Jaish module's Guj terror plan

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has made significant arrests, uncovering a Jaish-e-Mohammed module actively involved in learning bomb-making techniques and planning terror attacks across the state.

IMAGE: Five accused arrested in connection with a Jaish-e-Mohammed module case at the ATS office, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, July 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gujarat ATS arrested five new suspects linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module, accused of learning bomb-making techniques.

The suspects, including madrasa students, were involved in developing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and researching explosive components.

They allegedly procured materials like potassium nitrate, sulphur, and charcoal for gunpowder and conducted multiple practice attempts for blasts.

The module was involved in distributing jihad-related speeches and literature, including content from JeM chief Masood Azhar.

Earlier arrests on July 2 had uncovered the 'Darul Islam Gujarat Jaish-e-Mohammed' group, with seized items including a JeM flag and funds for terror activities.

The five suspects arrested two days ago for alleged links with a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module in Gujarat were trying to learn bomb-making techniques and preparing to carry out blasts, the state Anti Terrorist Squad claimed on Friday. Five men from different districts of Gujarat were arrested on July 15, days after the ATS busted an alleged JeM module.

A court at Kadi in Mehsana district on Thursday remanded them in eight-day police (ATS) custody.

"During the interrogation of Mohammed Amin Shera, arrested earlier this month, a shocking detail emerged that another group of persons was involved with him in making preparations for a blast," ATS Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi told reporters.

Details Of The Arrested Suspects

Bilal Shera (24), a resident of Ahmedabad and educated at Jamiyat-ul-Uloom Madrasa in Sabarkantha; Mohammad Ayyub Kadiwal (22), resident of Patan and studying at Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa in Khadiyasan; Mohammad Ayyubbhai Sunsara (20), resident of Patan and studying at Darul Uloom Matliwala Madrasa in Bharuch; Shafi Raees Mukhi (21), resident of Banaskantha and studying at Jamia Islamia Talimuddin Madrasa in Dabhel and Mohammad Hasan Hanifbhai Kardiya (20), resident of Patan and studying at Darul Uloom Matliwala Madrasa in Bharuch were arrested on Wednesday.

These five, along with Amin Shera, Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha and Ahmed Abdullah Gajiwala (all three arrested earlier) were involved in developing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) while Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauwa supported their efforts, said one of the investigating officials.

Learning Bomb-Making Techniques And Recruitment

They tried to learn bomb-making techniques and IED detonation mechanism, he said.

They also allegedly purchased materials needed for making gunpowder including potassium nitrate, sulphur and charcoal through a shopping portal and in local markets, he said.

DIG Joshi said that they were also doing research on the quality of wire used in bombs and the kind of pipes used for packing explosives.

"Between 2023 and February 2026, the accused made eight separate attempts, at different locations, to study and practise various explosive timer mechanisms and methods of carrying out blasts," as per the ATS's statement. Amin Shera allegedly delivered jihad-related speeches and sermons.

"Bilal Shera provided a pen drive to Mohammad Amin Shera which allegedly contained jihad-related speeches, videos and literature of JeM chief Masood Azhar," the release said.

All the accused photocopied and read the book "Akela Mujahid Jihad Kaise Kare" (How a Lone Mujahid should carry out Jihad) and invited other madrasa students to join jihad by holding three "recruitment meetings", it added.

Previous Arrests And Seizures

The ATS made first arrests on July 2 by rounding up eight persons who had allegedly formed "Darul Islam Gujarat Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)".

The ATS found a JeM flag, printed copies of jihad-related books written by Masood Azhar, a printed copy of a letter addressed to him, and Rs 1.30 lakh allegedly meant to finance terrorist activities.

A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.