Police Investigate Discovery Of Woman's Body In Nagaon

Police in Assam's Nagaon district have launched an investigation after the body of an unidentified woman was discovered in a paddy field, raising questions about the circumstances of her death.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points An unidentified woman's body was discovered in a paddy field in Nagaon, Assam.

Local residents found the body in Garaimari under Jajori Police Station.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the circumstances of her death.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown as investigations continue.

Body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a paddy field in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on Tuesday.

The body was found at Garaimari under Jajori Police Station on Monday by local residents who had gone for a morning walk, a senior official said.

"When we got the information from locals, our team rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was later sent to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem," he added.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, while the circumstances leading to her death are being investigated, police said.