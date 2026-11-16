Mystery Surrounds Death Of 19-Year-Old In Sultanpur

Police in Sultanpur are investigating the suspicious death of 19-year-old Aman Gautam, whose body was found on Monday after he went missing, with his family alleging he received threats prior to his demise.

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Key Points A 19-year-old man, Aman Gautam, was found dead on Monday in a thatched shed in Ghuripur village, Sultanpur.

He had been missing since 11:00 pm on Sunday, with his family suspecting foul play.

Aman's mother reported that he had been receiving threats on his phone for the past three days.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation following a formal complaint from his grandfather.

The body of a 19-year-old man, who had been missing since the previous night, was found on Monday in a thatched shed in a field near a village here, with his family suspecting murder, police said.

Investigation Underway In Sultanpur

Circle Officer (Lambhua) Ritik Kapoor said the deceased has been identified as Aman Gautam (19), a resident of Ghuripur village under Chanda police station. He had been missing since 11.00 pm on Sunday.

His body was discovered in a thatched shed in a field, belonging to Nem Das, near a public toilet about 200 metres from the village.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Kapoor said.

According to available information, the deceased used to drive a tractor for a man in the village known as 'Dubey ji'.

The deceased's mother Janki said her son had been receiving threats on his phone for the past three days.

Aman's grandfather has submitted a formal complaint to police, and investigation is underway, officials said.